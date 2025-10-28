Range Rover Sport Celebrates 20 Years Of Quiet Luxury

Understated elegance, power and pedigree define the beautiful British-bred machine.

Ostentation isn’t for everyone. “Quiet luxury” is a term that has gained considerable traction among those who prefer understated elegance over flashy displays of wealth. Nothing has come along to equal the Range Rover Sport in establishing this particular automotive niche. There are more expensive SUVs on the market, certainly. But none with the pedigree and refined character of the Range Rover Sport. It has become the enthusiast’s choice when you want an unquestionably capable and stylish SUV; but you don’t need the capacity of the full-size flagship and want a little more engagement with the road. And it occupies such a sweet spot between practicality and performance that it’s become the true standout in the luxury SUV segment.

Now in its third generation, Range Rover Sport “redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience,” as the brand puts it. And the third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable version yet, with lots of options to fine tune the level of power you desire.

“Our latest Range Rover Sport fully embraces our modernist approach to vehicle design while amplifying its unquestionable sporting and confident character,” declares Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer for Range Rover. There are several available powertrain options, including a mild-hybrid inline-six with 355 or 395 horsepower, a plug-in hybrid with 454 horsepower, and a whip-cracking twin-turbo V8 in the SV model with 626 horsepower—comparable to a Lamborghini Huracán.

Handsome British actor Theo James, a top contender for the role of James Bond and star of The Gentlemen, Netflix’s series adaptation of the Guy Ritchie British gangster film of the same name, was the obvious choice to front a campaign for the new vehicle. Nor is he just playing a part—he’s a Range Rover Sport enthusiast in real life, as it turns out.

“Range Rover Sport is dramatic, visceral and uncompromising—a British luxury sports SUV with attitude, aligned perfectly to Theo James,” notes Geraldine Ingham, Global Managing Director, Range Rover. “Both in his character in The Gentlemen and also off‑screen, where Theo is the proud owner of a Range Rover Sport plug‑in electric hybrid. “

She adds that, “The Range Rover Sport line‑up offers clients a breadth of capability unlike any other—dynamically peerless on‑road, with the confidence to go‑anywhere and built in from over 70 years of off‑road innovation. The campaign sees Theo drive the Range Rover Sport Autobiography in Velocity Blue across a British estate, in a tongue‑in‑cheek production with a hint of Range Rover’s British humor.” James himself declares that the SUV “epitomizes incredible British design with unrivaled driving capability.”

The vehicle’s distinct proportions feature a “muscular stance and taut surfaces that communicate power and agility, while a reductive design approach elevates the Range Rover Sport DNA.” Inside, sophisticated luxury takes center stage as the interior envelops the driver with a sweeping console and fast-angled dashboard, finished with modern materials including optional sustainable “Ultrafabrics.” With a 118-inch wheelbase matching the full-size Range Rover in length, the Sport comfortably seats five adults with generous legroom in both rows.

The base inline-six accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while the plug-in hybrid pares that down to 5.4 seconds. The SV model is the real headline act, hitting 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds with a top speed (electronically limited) of 180 mph. Meanwhile, the pioneering Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable volume air springs—a Range Rover first—with twin-valve active dampers for ultimate agility, control and composure. Focused refinement comes through sculpted seating, Cabin Air Purification Pro, and Meridian Signature Sound with the latest Active Noise Cancellation systems.

A seamless, connected user experience is powered by the Pivi Pro infotainment system, advanced driver-assistance features, and premium cabin technology. A 13.1-inch curved touchscreen is augmented by an intuitive 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, complete with Software Over The Air capabilities to keep things up to date. The system responds instantly with minimal lag, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard across the lineup.

The visceral, sporting performance of Range Rover Sport becomes even more apparent with the new Stealth Pack, a unique and limited specification accentuating Range Rover Sport’s stealthy character, based on the Dynamic SE trim. And Range Rover Sport SV sits at the pinnacle of the line-up as the performance flagship with world-first technologies and enhanced performance—the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever thanks to that awesome acceleration and 180 mph top speed.

The 2025 Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition was revealed at the Range Rover House during Pebble Beach 2025 (Monterey Car Week) as part of the SV Carbon Edition series. The exclusive model emphasizes lightweight performance with carbon fiber upgrades including an exterior pack, Twill Carbon bonnet, 23-inch carbon fiber wheels, and carbon ceramic brakes. SV Carbon features a cockpit‑like cabin, with Forged Carbon Fibre‑backed performance seats featuring integrated headrests, sculpted bolsters and illuminated SV logos, complementing a choice of four interior themes, with the option of the Range Rover SV Bespoke service for further customization.

“Following the introduction of the previously limited Range Rover Sport SV Edition ONE and Edition TWO, clients now have more choice when it comes to specifying their ultimate luxury performance SUV,” says Ryan Miller, Product and Services Marketing Director, Range Rover. The SV lineup now spans three distinct expressions of performance luxury, each catering to different tastes while maintaining the Sport’s core DNA: the “standard” SV with its race-inspired dynamics, the stealth SV Black with its menacing all-black aesthetic, or the new SV Carbon with its focus on lightweight materials.

“Last month we announced the Range Rover Sport SV Black, offering a stealthy, dipped‑in‑black aesthetic, while the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is an assertive interpretation of our luxury performance SUV,” Miller notes. “It completes the new line‑up showcasing the best of Range Rover’s sophisticated carbon fibre materials, for the ultimate expression of lightweight performance.” Those 626 horses are all perfectly behaved, but when you put the pedal to the metal they really let off steam.

