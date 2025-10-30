This Record-Setting Bugatti Veyron Has A Secret ‘Speed Key’ To Hit 250 MPH

The first 1,000-horsepower hypercar can be yours.

Before the Tourbillon, the Chiron, and ultra-extravagant bespoke models like the Bolide, La Voiture Noire, and Mistral, the Veyron brought Bugatti into the 21st century. As the first “production” vehicle to break the 1,000-horsepower and 250 mph barriers, there’s a very strong case to be made that the Bugatti Veyron is the world’s first hypercar. And now’s your chance to own one.

One of just 252 created over a 10-year run is headed to Hagerty’s Broad Arrow Las Vegas auction on October 31. This 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4—the initials of course honoring company founder Ettore Bugatti, and the 16.4 alluding to its W16 engine aspirated by four turbos—wears a black and blue exterior color scheme over a black interior, where just 6,515 miles are shown on the odometer. With 987 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque, the Veyron could accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, yet another world record in its day. While top speed is electronically limited to 213 mph, inserting the included Speed Key and selecting the Top Speed Model unlocks the car’s crazed 253 mph capability.

Gordon Murray, who designed the legendary McLaren F1 (another contender for the world’s first hypercar), was skeptical initially…until he got behind the wheel. “I have always felt a little responsible for starting this lunatic chase for top speed with the McLaren F1,” he wrote for Road & Track, “and the Bugatti Veyron should put an end to this nonsense.” Instead, perhaps more significantly, the Veyron ignited a never-ending pursuit of extreme speed that’s now being spearheaded by electric hypercars.

Rare as they are, the Veyron on offer here is even more collectible, being just one of 76 made for export to the U.S. Broad Arrow has more info:

This 2010 Bugatti Veyron is a U.S. market example and is finished in two-tone Black and Blue with a Black leather interior. A clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the car was first purchased by a collector in Silicon Valley, California, in May 2009. It was regularly serviced at Silicon Valley Auto Group and Luxury Cars Los Gatos, including its 10,000-mile service and a radiator replacement in 2014. The Veyron accrued the majority of its miles under this owner, who retained the hypercar for seven years, before selling it to a Florida-based owner in December 2015. The car remained in Florida for much of its life, between its next owner in 2016 and in the care of Prestige Imports, who serviced it regularly even after it was sold to its current owner in 2023. It received new tires during last year’s comprehensive service and underwent its next annual service and inspection at Bugatti Beverly Hills in August 2025. Thanks to this timely and meticulous servicing, the next caretaker will now be able to purchase Bugatti’s coveted Passeport Tranquillité extended warranty and enjoy trouble-free ownership via official factory service and care. (Broad Arrows)

Expect this 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe to sell for between $1.5 and $1.8 million on October 31.