The World’s Biggest Sport Fishing Yacht Will Run On Vegetable Oil

This 171-foot six-deck cruiser is among the cleanest in its class.

(Royal Huisman/Tom van Oossanen)

In June, The Netherlands’ Royal Huisman announced the maiden voyage of “Special One.” With six decks and a lofty tuna tower offering a steep downward view of the water to accommodate specialized angling, the 171-foot cruiser claimed to be the “world’s largest true sportfish yacht.”

(Royal Huisman/Tom van Oossanen)

But there’s another attribute that makes Special One more of a standout seafarer. The superyacht’s designer, Vripack Yacht Design Studio, just announced ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show that Special One will run on hydrotreated vegetable oil. According to Robb Report, the renewable, diesel-like biofuel is manufactured from cooking oils and produces 90 percent fewer carbon emissions than traditional diesel. Combined with its ultra-efficient weight-saving aluminum hull and superstructure, this fuel source makes Special One among the cleanest superyachts on the water.

(Royal Huisman)

“We applied our most radical naval architecture ever on this hull, resulting in dramatic lower resistance and, consequently, reduced fuel consumption,” Vripack’s co-creative director Bart Bouwhuis said in a statement. “However we were also very aware that no matter what, the twin V-20 MAN 4,500 kW drivetrain—which propels this yacht to over 32 knots (~37 mph)—and her twin Zenoro 180 kW generators will always burn a substantial amount of fuel. We knew of this ‘new fuel’ and started our research.”

(Royal Huisman/Tom van Oossanen)

Those familiar with Vripack’s work won’t be surprised the interest in clean fuel. The Dutch design studio previously unveiled the 216-foot Futura superyacht concept, a “floating mansion” that’s capable of running solely on biofuel and features a bio-based battery bank constructed from natural materials such as salt, sand, water and plants.

As for Special One, she’s also outfitted with a fighting chair, a bait-and-tackle room, insulated cooler boxes, and 22 fishing rods, per RR. Other amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor cinema and an open foredeck with sunpads, but more information, including what other luxe facilities are awaiting guests inside its vast interior, hasn’t been revealed. Expect more details to emerge following the Monaco Yacht Show, which wraps up on September 28.