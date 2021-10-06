This Bonkers $575,000 Luxury Supertank Is The Ultimate Off-Roader

The “Ripsaw” will hit 60 mph and put even the baddest 4x4s to shame.

The most extreme 4x4s—and even 6x6s—will struggle to match the off-road prowess of this recreational tank, on sale now at Hemmings Auctions.

The Ripsaw EV3-F4 is manufactured by Maine’s Howe and Howe, which the collector car auction house describes as a builder of the “world’s most exclusive and rapid tracked vehicles.”

A proprietary suspension equipped King dual-rate shocks offers 20 inches of ground clearance, while a yoke-style steering wheel regulates the speed of each track, allowing for the execution of tight turns with radii as short as eight feet.

Power comes from a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8—the same engine found in GM’s heavy duty pickups. Except here it’s been tuned by Pacific Performance Engineering out of Montclair, Cali to crank out 800 horsepower and 1,500 pound-feet of torque through a five-speed “extreme duty” Allison automatic transmission.

Though it weighs five tons, the Ripsaw tops out at 60 mph. According to defense contractor Textron Systems, that max speed makes for the “world’s fastest dual-tracked vehicle.”

Everything is protected by a welded tubular exoskeleton, most importantly the “floating” passenger compartment secured by an air-sprung system. Entry through gullwing doors reveals a surprisingly plush interior, with heated and cooled Recaro seats, a Bose aviation intercom, and dual 12-inch Garmin touch screens.

Perhaps as a nod to tanks’ generally militaristic associations, Howe and Howe also included an infrared light bar and thermal camera to facilitate operation in complete darkness. And instead of a key, users need to key in a code to bring the Ripsaw to life.

The seller is asking for $575,000 for the one-of-six Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4, which has less than 100 miles on the odometer. The right buyer might be able to get it for a tad less, as the current October 6 bid stands at $525,000. So if you’ve got an extra half-mill and change lying around for a luxury supertank, now’s your chance.