The Koenigsegg ‘Sadair’s Spear’ Hypercar Is A 1,600-HP Road Rocket

The street-legal beast was described as “the most aggressive Koenigsegg” ever.

From the world speed record-crushing Jesko Absolut to the 2,269-horsepower Gemera Christian von Koenigsegg’s eponymous brand of hypercars are among the most extreme roadgoing vehicles ever made. So the fact that the Jesko Attack-based Sadair’s Spear was just dubbed the “most aggressive Koenigsegg” yet by Car and Driver certainly says something.

The name is certainly aggro, but it’s also personal to the Swedish founder and CEO. Before he became the proprietor of so-called “mega-cars”—but after he began designing autos at age 5—Koegnigsegg was a jockey, and his final equestrian race came in the saddle of a horse named Sadair’s Spear. It borrows the Jesko’s powertrain, 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 mated to a flywheel-less nine-speed Lightspeed transmission that revs to 8,500 rpm in 0.2 seconds. An updated calibration, new air intakes, and improved cooling for Sadair’s Spear add an additional 25 hp on top of the Jesko’s output, equating to an absurd 1,602 horsepower on E85 fuel.

The rear has also been extended to improve airflow, while cooling is improved by expanded front canards, louvers, and reengineered hood vents, along with a new Gurney flap. Through suspension upgrades that include Triplex dampers and lighter springs, along with other weight-saving measures, Sadair’s Spear is also 77 pounds lighter. C&D weren’t the only ones who were impressed, as all 30 units sold out instantly, despite a purchase price north of $5 million. Check out a first look at Koenigsegg’s latest elite hypercar in the gallery above.