This 226-Foot Superyacht Has a Giant Hole in Its Center

An infinity pool, helipad, and six VIP suites are just a few reasons why “The Shape” makes for serious boat goals.

Lazzarini Design

Rome’s Lazzarini Design keeps the crazy watercraft concepts coming, from Vespa-inspired jet skis and an amphibious crab-walking catamaran to “The Shape” seen here.

The form of the 226-foot superyacht is marked by an arcing “hole deck.” This large open space allows air to pass through the center of the ship, giving off a something of a Dyson Airblade vibe. According to Robb Report, the hole deck is accessible via a door at the vessel’s bow.

Lazzarini Design

More luxe spaces are situated on the upper deck, where passengers will find a glass-bottomed infinity pool with views of the funky lower deck, as well as a helipad. Two more terraced decks descending aft-ward are shown in lounge and jacuzzi configurations, while the stern features a diving platform and a tender garage for water toys.

Lazzarini Design

Inside, there’s 115 feet of accommodations split across three floors—six VIP suites on the main, crew living quarters on the second, and a command cabin up top.

Lazzarini Design

As is the case with many concepts, the details on a propulsion system are described in a limited capacity, though solar panels and hydrogen-powered electricity are said to be involved.

Lazzarini Design

Which multimillionaire wants to commission The Shape?