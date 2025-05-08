This All-Aluminum Superyacht Features Armani Furniture And An Open-Air Movie Theater

The 163-foot Champagne-colored vessel is available to charter for a cool $350,000 per week.

(Anjelif)

Should you find yourself bronzing happily on the white sands of Saint Tropez or the Amalfi Coast this summer, you just might see a wondrous golden craft anchored in the bay. Or perhaps slicing gracefully across turquoise waters, the Mediterranean sun glinting dazzlingly off its sleek, champagne-colored hull. That would be Anjelif, a recently built 163-foot superyacht which debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show to much acclaim and is now available for charter via Fraser Yachts for €300,000 (about $350,000) per week.

(Anjelif)

There are many things that make Anjelif unique, the most powerful being the sheer quantity of uber-luxe features owner Maria Francesca Angelini, a stylish Italian businesswoman with an enthusiasm for wellness, commissioned for her builders at Naples’ Columbus Yachts—an arduous engineering challenge to somehow Tetris into her all-aluminum vessel. “Anjelif offers many amenities normally only found on much larger yachts, from her heated, counter-flow infinity pool to her open-air cinema on the bow that converts to a dance floor,” Daniela De Marco, Fraser’s Head of Charter Management Europe, tells Maxim.

(Anjelif)

The teak-floored, open-air cinema/dance floor that De Marco alludes to doubles as a touch-and-go helipad, strictly reserved for when the vessel is in private use (due to charter regulations); but no matter as it’s the perfect venue to watch Triangle Of Sadness as the sun sets over Ibiza. Angelini’s affinity for swimming also means the infinity pool on the main deck comes equipped with counter-current jets with adjustable force to challenge any level of athlete—just the first touch of wellness Anjelif offers.

(Anjelif)

Or, since the water can be heated to a soothing 100-degrees Fahrenheit, you may just want to soak blissfully, the Côte d’Azur floating serenely by. Meanwhile one of the 11 crew members can stir you a perfect martini at the flanking bar, its bleached-oak top accented with crystal and polished steel. The interior elegance matches the sleek, purposeful metal exterior yet also abounds with maximalist luxuries. Angelina’s unique aesthetics are reflected throughout the interior design, the five staterooms and living areas lined with opulent materials like oak, Canaletto walnut, matte rosegold metal, oyster shell, tile mosaics and rare Taurini stone, selected by Angelini herself for its spiritually and energetically positive aura.

(Anjelif)

All the champagne-colored upholstery is fine-woven by Armani. The owner’s particular eye can even be seen in the sinuous spatial architecture, as no right-angles can be found anywhere in the yacht, including on the walls or any surfaces; ditto hard corners, due to their blocking effect on spiritual energy. Of course, Angelini also knew to save the best for her own chambers. “She has a wonderful master suite, full-beam with an office, walk-in wardrobe and one of the most inviting and peaceful private balconies I have seen in recent years,” De Marco enthuses. “Plus, a great bathroom with a Jacuzzi, shower/hammam and infrared sauna.”

(Anjelif)

When chartered, the gym and spa can be divided from the master suite to be independent for all guests (up to 11) to use. This modularity is repeated in the layout of the five staterooms, which offer an ingenious amount of customization. Four staterooms can become two, and rooms can be combined or separated to allow for either family community or much needed individual privacy. “Anjelif is also excellent for wellness retreats, with a fully equipped gym and massage room on the main deck, plus a truly stunning sundeck featuring a designer bar with TV, alfresco dining, Jacuzzi and relaxing lounge areas,” De Marco adds. This dedication to all things wellness can be attributed to the fact that Angelini conceived Anjelif as a “temple of wellness” retreat, even a sort of Noah’s Ark where she and her family could escape from the pressures of a global pandemic.

To wit, Angelini even commissioned a super-powerful air circulation and purification system—on-par with those found on the best private jets—to keep the air quality on the yacht as pure as the Swiss Alps. The last of Angelini’s most critical requests for her commission was for a hybrid propulsion unit, so zero-emission sailing could be done for short periods on electric power. Lucky for her, Columbus Yachts earned significant experience on such hybrid-diesel propulsion, electric motor, and shaft generator-mode systems through the firm’s Sport Hybrid 40m projects. These were the first superyachts to ever be classified with the “Hybrid Propulsion Y” notation by RINA, the yachting world’s most recognized safety and seaworthiness standard. “Since Anjelif also supports eco-friendly cruising, that’s something today’s clients often appreciate,” De Marco affirms.

