This Beautiful Bare Metal Lamborghini Miura Is Headed to Auction

A 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S will join this Ferrari F50 and a plethora of high-priced exotics at RM Sotheby's annual Monterey auction, marking another opportunity for a deep-pocketed buyer to cop an example of the world's first supercar.



The Bertone-bodied Raging Bull presented in a brilliant bare-metal steel and aluminum state, having had its factory Gray-White paint removed during recent body repairs. And it's origin story is just as unique as its shiny shell.

According to the Canadian auction house, chassis No. 4761 was originally owned by a 19-year-old, Iranian-born female college student at the University of California, Berkeley.

The lucky student's well-connected parents had originally purchased the U.S.-specification Miura for their daughter to sell, likely as a means of transferring money out of Iran. That plan never materialized, as she decided to keep then-groundbreaking ride for herself until she was involved in minor crash two years later.

Though there was only damage to the front headlight, local repair shops refused to offer service, as the intricate shaping and fit of the clamshell hood proved too challenging.

Eventually, a body shop owner purchased No. 4761 with the intention of restoring its road-worthy status. The project was never finished, so the slightly scuffed Lambo sat idle in a warehouse for four decades.

That hibernation turned out to be a blessing, as No. 4761 is a time capsule of original details, right down to the PPG paint label and the Pirelli GR70VR15 Cinturato CN73 tires on which the model was delivered.

Following its acquisition in 2019, the nose was repaired, the paint was stripped, and all requisite mechanical restorations were completed.

RM Sotheby's also notes that this is a late Series II P400 S, a "transitional" model that maintained its predecessors narrow fenders and "eyelash" headlight framing while gaining performance upgrades to the V12 powertrain.

Valued at $1.8-$2.2 million, this 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S hits the auction block on August 14.