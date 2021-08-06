This Beautiful Bare Metal Lamborghini Miura Is Headed to Auction

Steel wheels.
Author:
Publish date:
1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_8

A 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S will join this Ferrari F50 and a plethora of high-priced exotics at RM Sotheby's annual Monterey auction, marking another opportunity for a deep-pocketed buyer to cop an example of the world's first supercar. 

1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_58

The Bertone-bodied Raging Bull presented in a brilliant bare-metal steel and aluminum state, having had its factory Gray-White paint removed during recent body repairs. And it's origin story is just as unique as its shiny shell. 

1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_45

According to the Canadian auction house, chassis No. 4761 was originally owned by a 19-year-old, Iranian-born female college student at the University of California, Berkeley. 

The lucky student's well-connected parents had originally purchased the U.S.-specification Miura for their daughter to sell, likely as a means of transferring money out of Iran. That plan never materialized, as she decided to keep then-groundbreaking ride for herself until she was involved in minor crash two years later. 

1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_58

Though there was only damage to the front headlight, local repair shops refused to offer service, as the intricate shaping and fit of the clamshell hood proved too challenging. 

Eventually, a body shop owner purchased No. 4761 with the intention of restoring its road-worthy status. The project was never finished, so the slightly scuffed Lambo sat idle in a warehouse for four decades. 

1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_44

That hibernation turned out to be a blessing, as No. 4761 is a time capsule of original details, right down to the PPG paint label and the Pirelli GR70VR15 Cinturato CN73 tires on which the model was delivered.

1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_57

Following its acquisition in 2019, the nose was repaired, the paint was stripped, and all requisite mechanical restorations were completed. 

1971-Lamborghini-Miura-P400-S-by-Bertone_2

RM Sotheby's also notes that this is a late Series II P400 S, a "transitional" model that maintained its predecessors narrow fenders and "eyelash" headlight framing while gaining performance upgrades to the V12 powertrain.  

Valued at $1.8-$2.2 million, this 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S hits the auction block on August 14. 

No image description

Josephine Skriver Split
News

Josephine Skriver Is Maxim's September/October Cover Star

lord-of-the-rings-promo
News

There's Now a 'Lord of the Rings'-Themed Cryptocurrency Called 'JRR Token'

Motorhead Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

Motörhead Unveils New Ace of Spades Bourbon

airbnb-castle-1-promo-1200-630
Travel

Live Like Royalty in this Airbnb Castle in Upstate New York

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S Promo
Rides

This Beautiful Bare Metal Lamborghini Miura Is Headed to Auction

cobra-kai-season-4-ralph-macchio-1200-630
Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Netflix Drops 'All Valley Karate Tournament' Teaser Trailer

Chris Cornell NFT Promo
Entertainment

Chris Cornell's Final Photo Shoot Is Being Auctioned as NFT for Charity

Matthias Aumann and Justin Kimbrough Promo
News

Justin Kimbrough and Matthias Aumann on How to Create Productive Workplace Culture

lotr-series-amazon-studios-pr0m0
Entertainment

'Lord of the Rings' Series: Amazon Shares Stunning First Look and Release Date

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT