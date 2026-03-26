This Bugatti Bicycle Gives ‘World’s Fastest Road Bike’ A Hypercar-Worthy Makeover

Technically, you can get Bugatti wheels in your garage for under $25,000.

(Bugatti)

The Bugatti of bicycles has officially arrived. The French marque behind the speed record-setting Veyron and Chiron—and most recently, the V16-powered Tourbillon—has partnered with Factor Bikes to deliver a special rendition of the “world’s fastest road bike,” the Factor One.

(Bugatti)

Because a bicycle is effectively only as fast as its rider, quantifying that claim isn’t as cut-and-dried as taking it to a track and running a stopwatch, as one would in the motoring world. But according to an independent wind tunnel test conducted by Cyclingnews and cited by European cycling-centric outlet Gravgrav, the Factor One is clearly the fastest bicycle sans rider that adheres to the Union Cycliste Internationale sports cycling governing body’s rules and regulations. And that’s compared to the other ridiculously optimized performance “superbikes” that appear on the UCI WorldTour.

(Bugatti)

Starting with Factor’s superior cycling product, the designers created a colorful homage the Bugatti Type 35. While over a century old, this is arguably the most successful race car ever, having taken over 2,500 checkered flags throughout the 1920s, including the first-ever Monaco Grand Prix. The Factor One’s blue base coat and white “BUGATTI” block script are an homage to the Type 35’s most famous colorway.

(Bugatti)

There are other references to some of the richest parts of the Molsheim marque’s history. Prominently positioned on the fork stem is the “Dancing Elephant,” an iconic symbol created by Rembrandt Bugatti, founder Ettore Bugatti’s brother, which first served as the logo for the Bugatti Type 41 coach car and has reappeared in the exclusive, Chiron-based Mistral and other special editions.

(Bugatti)

Several other components were customized to match the aesthetic, most notably the Black Inc Bugatti Hyper 62 Wheels—billed as the “cycling equivalent of a hypercar wheelset”—as well as the Continental tires, Selle Italia saddle, and Carbon-TI rotors and chainrings.

(Bugatti)

All of these flourishes add extra intrigue to the Factor One platform, which excels through its implementation of components that are engineered to optimize airflow around the rider. The twin-vane down tube reduces turbulence by allowing air to pass through the frame, while the bayonet-style external fork features a fairing-like nose that further mitigates turbulent air. Both the fork legs and seat stays are pushed out to their maximum legal width, which keeps the frame tubes as far away from the spinning wheels as possible, again reducing air interference.

(Bugatti)

Limited to just 250 individually numbered units worldwide priced at $23,599 a piece, the Bugatti Factor One is available to purchase via inquiry here.