This Bulletproof Rezvani Vengeance SUV Has A Private Jet-Style Interior

Roadgoing tank on the outside, Rolls-Royce on the inside.

(Rezvani Motors)

Days after the Rezvani Vengeance rolled through Monterey Car Week, the Montana-based brand specializing in militaristically modified SUVs rolled out an opulent upgrade for the monster of an automobile. Priced at $125,000 in addition to the $285,000 cost of the base vehicle, the “Executive Package” endows the street legal tank with a cabin on-par with that of a fine coachbuilder.

The base Vengeance retains many amenities from the Cadillac Escalade on which it’s built, including an OLED instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 19-speaker AKG sound system, and three rows of seating. This six-figure trim eliminates all traces of the Escalade in exchange for private jet-level creature comforts. Among them are the four massaging, heating, cooling and reclining seats equipped with wooden storage trays and integrated iPads; two jump seats, a TV that doubles as a partition, and Rolls-Royce-aping LED headliner, a snack bar and a Champagne cooler, as Road & Track points out.

Of course, the most eye-catching characteristic is its brutish exterior design, which was reconceived by video game vehicle developer Milan Ivanov in 2023. His work definitely gives the Vengeance rugged visual appeal, but the true VIP experience requires purchase of the $125,000 Military Package, which bolsters the ride with bulletproof glass and body armor capable of stopping AP rifle rounds, underside explosion protection, ram bumpers, magnetic dead bolts, night vision, a smoke screen, run-flat tires, electrified door handles, gas masks, a pepper spray dispenser, a continuously recording security system, and first aid/hypothermia kits.

At that point, this thing probably weighs about as much as small tank, so customers might as as well kick in another $125,000 to upgrade from the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 to the supercharged unit, which takes power up from 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque to 810 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque. Feel free to continue this daydream in Rezvani’s configurator.