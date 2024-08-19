This Classic Ford Bronco Got An Electrified Update

A fast-charging, 402-HP electric Bronco with style to burn.

(Kindred Motorworks)

The classic Ford Bronco is a beast of a machine in its own right, and when revamped with an electric build, the iconic model gets even better (at least, Kindred Motorworks seems to think so).

The release of the new EV Bronco helped kick off Monterey Car Week in illustrious, stylish fashion, a rugged update to a motoring classic. The Bay Area producer of modernized vintage- style vehicles says the ride leans heavily into the “capability of modern off-road vehicles,” all the while utilizing technology (relatively) unheard of when the first Ford Bronco launched. The beastly vehicle boasts 402 horsepower and an electric AWD dual motor powertrain with an 80 kWh battery, specs sure to please any auto enthusiast.

(Kindred Motorworks)

The launch is a hotly-anticipated one, the company said. “We are so proud to showcase our EV Bronco here in Monterey,” said Kindred Motorworks founder and CEO, Rob Howard. “Customer enthusiasm for it has been high from day one. Now, after years of in-house development, we’re getting ready to put it into production alongside our conventionally powered Broncos at Mare Island.” The revamped take on an icon also features a soft top, soft open tailgate, and a 12v battery maintainer (magnetically contained, of course). Custom leather upholstery adds to the stylish, modern nature of the ride itself.

(Kindred Motorworks)

The legendary car, at least in this 2024 edition, also uses an all-wheel drive system alongside an 80 kWh battery for DC fast charging. An independent front-wheel drive system and a multilink coil-spring rear ground the handsome, rugged vehicle, which fittingly comes in a vibrant shade of red (among 11 other colorways). CarPlay premium audio delivers crystal-clear sound quality within the new Ford Bronco, which also comes equipped with a MagSafe wireless charging dock.

(Kindred Motorworks)

The release marks the start of a new era for the company, its founder said. “The future of Kindred Motorworks is modernized, fully electric vintage vehicles,” Howard noted. “The Kindred EV Bronco ushers in this new era, delivering an incredibly user-friendly, zero-emissions experience wrapped in a timeless, iconic design. This is a thrilling moment, and there are many more to come.” It sounds like a fitting way to start Monterey Car Week and hit the open road in modern-meets-retro style, and for $225,000, this new and improved Ford Bronco can be yours.