This Custom 1,450-HP VanDutch Brix Yacht Is A Seafaring Speed Demon

The sleek 48-foot power yacht is being offered for $1.3 million by Miami’s Prestige Marine.

(Prestige Marine)

A custom-built BRIX Yacht from VanDutch—best known for their minimalist designs and high-performance vessels—could afford luxury boating enthusiasts a rare opportunity to acquire a turn-key power yacht for $1.3 million.

The new VanDutch 48 BRIX provides an expansive cabin while retaining the nimble performance of a sporting speedboat. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11-725 HP diesel engines, the VanDutch 48 delivers 1,450 horsepower and can reach a hair-whipping top speed of 39 knots (45 mph).

(Prestige Marine)

Built from advanced composite materials keeps weight down, ensuring both speed and stability without sacrificing performance. This 48-foot yacht utilizes VanDutch’s signature design to create a sharp silhouette that recalls elite hypercars. It has also logged fewer than 100 hours and still retains its factory Volvo warranty.

(Prestige Marine)

The interior of the VanDutch 48 offers plenty of luxury, function, and comfort for passengers. The cabin is designed to utilize the maximum amount of space while the white-on-white aesthetic affords clients a feeling of openness while enjoying the sea.

(Prestige Marine)

The cabin is equipped with air conditioning, a spacious bathroom with a shower, and a galley with a refrigerator, sink, microwave, and ample cabinet storage. A lounge area features a high/low table and sliding door enclosure, and the cockpit can accommodate up to 16 guests, with an integrated bar area that includes a fridge, ice maker, and twin sinks, making it ideal for socializing while cruising the high seas.

(Prestige Marine)

The VanDutch 48 also boasts an array of premium features. The upgraded Volvo 725 HP engines, controlled by a joystick system, provide superior performance, while custom upholstery, teak-style flooring, a hydraulic swim platform, and an Audi Nardo Grey finish, and an automated Bimini top add extra touches of luxury.

Priced at $1.3 million, this custom VanDutch 48 yacht is currently available for viewing in Miami, with global transport options available. For more information, visit www.prestigemarine.co.