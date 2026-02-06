This Brabus Lamborghini Urus Is A 900-HP Mint Green Masterpiece

The German tuner’s head-turning take on Lambo’s bestselling SUV is bold inside and out.

(Brabus)

For the first time ever, the Brabus stable now houses a Raging Bull. For its inaugural Lamborghini, the German aftermarket specialist has selected the Urus—a prudent business move, given that the super SUV is the marque’s best-selling model ever.

(Brabus)

The Brabus tuning package focuses on the Urus SE’s 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine. While the vehicle’s 192-horsepower electric motor remains stock, Brabus engineers increased the V8’s output significantly, bringing the total figures up from 792 to 900 horsepower and The modification brings total output up from from 812 to 900 horsepower and 701 to 774 pound feet of torque. Brabus’s mod drops the 62 mph sprint from 3.4 to 3.2 seconds without changing the 194 mph top speed.

(Brabus)

Brabus’s most obvious upgrade—or difference, depending on your perspective—is the aesthetic package, of which there are two. The entire exterior is dressed in either mint green or black carbon fiber panels, available in high-gloss or matte finishes. The new, more aggressive front fascia and rear diffuser also serve a practical purpose, having been engineered to optimize aerodynamics and increase downforce. The upsized 24-inch wheels are mostly for show, but probably help some in on-road corners—handling is further sharpened by a “SportXtra” module that lowers the SUV’s ride height by approximately .8 inches.

(Brabus)

Inside, the company’s upholstery workshop offers bespoke interiors. The 900 Mint: features a vibrant “Stone Mint” leather interior matched to the turquoise exterior, while the the 900 Superblack utilizes a monochrome aesthetic with black leather and Alcantara. Both variants include signature “Ellipse” quilting across the floors and seats, alongside carbon-fiber trim and aluminum pedals.

(Brabus)

The Urus-based Brabus 900 Mint and 900 Superblack come shortly after the tuner welcomed Bentley to its garage in the form of the marque’s performance flagships, the Continental GT Speed and convertible GTC Speed. Brabus juiced both of those 900 horsepower, bringing the prices to $573,200 for the coupe and $631,000 for the convertible.

(Brabus)

The costs of Brabus’s first Lambos weren’t revealed, but expect both to come in at around $700,000, according to Autoblog.