This ‘Debauchery’ Cologne Collection Comes With A Vintage Rolls-Royce

A “complimentary” 1988 Silver Spur is included with purchase of this lifetime-supply fragrance package.

(Rolls-Royce)

Purchase of a high-end automobile typically comes with at a perk or two, be it a bespoke watch, a track-ready racing suit or designer luggage. Lifestyle brand Debauchery is flipping the script by offering a vintage Rolls-Royce to the buyer of its latest perfume collection.

Granted, this is less of a customer-acquiring promotion and more of a PR stunt. The lifetime supply-style package comprises 100 bottles of DB01 Eau de Parfum, 2,000 bottles of DB01 Body & Hand Wash, 2,000 bars of DB01 Beef Tallow Bar Soap, and a “complimentary” 1988 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur. Debauchery’s products are all scented with its flagship DB01 fragrance, which “evokes the hedonism of a velvet-roped afterparty—layered with elegant animalic musks, citrusy herbs, smoky woods, and touches of leather, tobacco, and castoreum,” according to the brand.

As for the ride, Car and Driver confirmed that the brand only has a single example to offer. The particular Rolls-Royce Silver Spur was purchased from Charlie Agapiou, a Los Angeles–based Rolls and Bentley expert, after being displayed alongside a 1988 Ferrari Testarossa at Monterey Car Week. According to a Debauchery rep speaking to C&D, the car was chosen because vintage Rolls-Royces smell “like leather, wood and money”—olfactory notes that certain perfume fans will appreciate.

It’s worth noting that Hagerty lists a $22,000 valuation for a 1988 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur in pristine condition. However, the retail value of the truckload of Debauchery product—100 bottles of fragrance at $170 each, 2,000 bottles of body wash at $24 each, and 2,000 bars of soap at $18 each—amounts to $101,000, bringing the estimated value of the Debauchery x Rolls-Royce Package to $123,000. So if you want to smell like a hedonistic afterparty for the rest of your days and drive a moderately impressive classic car for part of them, then this just might be the deal of a lifetime.