This Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Superbike Is An Instant Classic

Say “arrivederci” to every other motorcycle on the road.

(Ducati)

Ducati is kicking its new superbike into high-gear with a proudly Italian limited edition unveiled at Art Basel Miami. Following this year’s unveiling of the next-generation Panigale V4, the hi-po motorcycle maker is swapping Rosso Red paint for the Triclore livery, continuing the collectable colorway that has marked Ducati’s most esteemed production models since its first use on the 851 in 1988.

(Ducati)

For the first time, the Italian flag-channeling tricolor scheme is rendered asymmetrically. Atop a white base coat, green accents appear from nose to tail on the throttle side, while red accents do the same on the clutch side. In a departure from past Ducati Tricolore designs, a white checkered flag entirely covers the lower half of the fairing, practically begging its rider to channel their inner racer.

(Ducati)

They’ll be well-equipped should they succumb. According to Ducati, the Panigale V4 Tricolore is the world’s first production bike to be equipped with the “Front Brake Pro,” a front brake system consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs that were proven to increase braking power and consistency in race conditions performed by Ducati Factory Riders. This upgrade is especially noteworthy when you consider that the V4S’s less technical Brembo brake package was deemed “the best… to come standard on a mass-production sport bike” in a Cycle World test ride review.

(Ducati)

All of this comes in addition to what’s offered on the 2024 Panigale V4S, which is built around a 1,103cc 90-degree V4 now producing 209 horsepower. The lightweight double-sided swingarm—ushered in by the base 2025 Panigale V4 in the fall—promises to improve traction and rider feel thanks to an 8.4-pound weight cut and 37 decrease in lateral stiffness when compared to the previous generation’s single-sided swingarm.

MotoGP-inspired electronics abound include Ducati Vehicle Observer algorithm, which “is able to evaluate a high number of kinematic and dynamic parameters that influence bike behavior and calculate acceleration, forces on the tires and the maximum torque that the vehicle can support.” The 6.9-inch screen, which was optically bond to ensure readability in all conditions, features a “Track” display that shows a series of new parameters.

(Ducati)

Among them are “g-Meter,” which indicates the g-force value when leaning, accelerating and braking; “Power & Torque,” which displays the percentage of power and torque delivered in any given moment; and “Lean Angle,” which shows the instantaneous lean angles alongside the throttle level and the pressure exerted on the brakes. A time-split table, with T1, T2 and T3 icons indicating the performance obtained in different sectors of a track, uses the same white, gray, orange, and red colors seen in MotoGP.

Limited to 1,000 examples, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore will start at $58,000 when it arrives at dealerships in April of 2025.