This Frank Lloyd Wright Edition Airstream Trailer Is A Retro-Style Stunner

Design principals conceived by the famed American architect echo throughout the silver-bullet glamper.

Airstream is elevating its silver-bullet brand of glamping with thought-provoking design elements derived from the greatest American architect of all time. The Airstream Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Limited Edition was designed in collaboration between teams from Airstream’s Jackson Center and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation based out of Wright’s Taliesin West home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The word “Usonian” is a reference to Wright’s Usonian philosophy and vision for American life, wherein modularity, lighting, amenities are all selected to maximize small-space living—a particularly apt principal for camper brand to employ. In the limited-edition trailer’s case, Airstream applied Usonian principals to create “narrow compression in the middle of the trailer that opens up to these great spaces in the front and the back,” said Airstream CEO and President Bob Wheeler.

A variation of Airstream’s signature rear hatch was identified as a focal point for blending interior and exterior. But where most Airstream travel trailers feature a convertible dinette just inside the hatch, this new travel trailer swaps the dinette for the primary sleeping area in front of the rear hatch. Twin beds can be easily converted into a comfortable king-sized bed that is positioned perfectly to view the outside world through the hatch’s windows. To enhance versatility, the setup includes tailored slipcovers and quilted coverlets that allow for a seamless transition from a restful sleeping environment to a stylish entertaining space.

A purely aesthetic motif comes from Eugene Masselink—one of Wright’s most trusted apprentices who designed various accessories seen in Wright’s homes, from dishware to accordion screens. Masselink’s Gordon leaf pattern, originally created for House Beautiful editor Elizabeth Gordon in 1956, is displayed on the inside of the entry door and the kitchen.

The teams at Airstream and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation also sought to maximize natural light whenever possible, going so far as to relocate the overhead storage areas to allow for more window space situated at both standing and sitting height. This also allowed Airstream engineers to increase the number of windows, bringing the grand total to 29, including two glass skylights and two model-exclusive porthole windows, which nod to Wright’s late-career love of circular elements. That window count far surpasses that of all other current model Airstream models, including the International 30RB’s 23 windows.

The color palette was drawn specifically from the Wright-curated 1955 Martin-Senour Paint collection, derived from the hues of the desert landscape surrounding his Taliesin West home. Natural mustard yellow, deep red, and earthy ochre tones are balanced by lighter turquoise, blue, and green shades through the trailer’s interior.

Naturally, the trailer is also outfitted with mid-century modern-style furniture and decor, including a wide lounge featuring deep-set cushions and a high back, floating shelves, a convertible dinette and desk that fold down to accommodate a pull-out sofa, and a set of collapsible chairs that tuck into the desk-dinette wall cabinet. The most striking mid-century modern element is definitely the slatted ceiling that runs the length of the trailer, framing the skylights and concealing the the venting.

Priced from $184,900, the Airstream Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Limited Edition is available now at Airstream dealers nationwide.