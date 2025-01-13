This Gorgeous Lamborghini Miura Is Up For Grabs

An immaculate example of the classic Italian supercar won multiple “Best Miura” car show prizes and is set to sell for more than $2 million.

(Bonhams)

Classic car auctioneers routinely toss around superlative terms like “holy grail” and “finest example” when attempting to hype up their most desirable lots. But in the case of this 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 headed to Bonhams’ upcoming Scottsdale sale, those qualifiers are no exaggeration.

The just 37th example produced of the V12-powered Raging Bull last changed hands in 2015—the year of the Miura’s 50th anniversary—at another Bonhams auction. The new owner acquired it at the advice of legendary Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni, who noted this car’s exceptional original condition while pointing specifically at the original alloy bodywork, glass and mechanical components. While only minor imperfections were evident, the new owner entrusted a no-expense-spared restoration to a dream team of renowned Miura specialists, including “Mr. Miura” Jeff Stephan, Debbie Sidera of Debbie Motors, Andy Palmer of Palmer Coachworks, BB Stile, and Ed Pink Racing Engines.

(Bonhams)

Bonhams has more on the extensive work that ensued:

While the alloy coachwork was found to be exceptionally straight with original Bertone stampings, devoid of corrosion and free of any filler whatsoever, Andy Palmer added discreet structural improvements to the chassis and body to improve panel fit and achieve “laser-straight” lines. The chassis’ componentry was rebuilt by Jeff Stephan, including the original numbered Armstrong shock absorbers and 5-speed transaxle, using parts sourced directly from Lamborghini Polo Storico. BB Stile of Italy restored the interior to its original specifications, with its black seats and door cards, brown console and dash, and carpet sourced from the original Italian suppliers – just as it left the factory. No detail was overlooked, down to the period correct Pirellis, reproduced specifically for the Miura’s 50th anniversary.



The original engine (number 1190) was fully rebuilt as well, with updated internals including precise blueprinted and balanced rotating assembly. Forged, short-skirt graphite-coated pistons replace the bulky cast originals, and the seller reports the engine is remarkably responsive and free-revving – akin to a Porsche Carrera GT! The SV dry-sump setup was removed and oiling returned to original P400 specifications. Jeff Stephan also rebuilt the carburetors to exacting factory standards, and the engine was dyno tested and dialed-in by Ed Pink Racing. With its internal updates, the engine is said to make considerably more than its original 350bhp, and the owner utilized his extensive racing experience to dial-in the chassis for superb handling, taking full advantage of the improvements made during the restoration – said to be structurally enhanced well beyond SV standards.

(Bonhams)

That restoration made this Miura, chassis No. 3057, arguably the greatest extant. At Quail: A Motorsports Gathering in 2016, it won Best Restored Miura against a massive field of other examples of what’s widely considered to be the world’s first supercar. At Concorso Italiano that same year, it took Best Miura, Best Lamborghini, and the coveted Best in Show. Based on those results, Automobili Lamborghini America awarded 3057 the Bull Award, arguably the highest honor for any classic Lamborghini. In August 2023, 3057 returned to the Monterey Peninsula and Concorso Italiano, again taking home Best Miura and Best in Show.

Expect this exceptional Lamborghini Miura P400 to sell for between $2.2 and $2.8 million when it crosses Bonhams’ auction block on January 25 at The Scottsdale Auction.