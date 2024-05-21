This Ducati Monster Celebrates Racing Icon Ayrton Senna

Ducati’s beloved naked bike has never looked racier.

Ducati is using its Monster naked bike platform to pay homage Ayrton Senna, one of Formula 1’s most beloved and decorated drivers. The decision to honor a multi-time champion from F1 instead of, say, MotoGP may seem curious at first, but the Brazilian racer’s ties to Ducati run deep.

Senna was of the very first owners of “Il Mostro”—the Ducati Monster 900 that was introduced in 1993 following the tradeshow reveal of a prototype in 1992. But he was a bona fide Ducatista before then, having first fallen for the Ducati 851 sport bike given to him by then-Ducati owner Claudio Castiglioni in 1990.

A few years and many spirited rides later, the more even more impressive Ducati 916 arrived. More pertinently, Ducati elected to give what would come to be regarded as one of the most alluring motorcycles ever made a limited “Senna” edition in the 916’s debut year.

Unfortunately, the three-time champ’s life was cut short during the 1994 San Marino GP just months after production began, but Ducati x Senna bike collabs would continue in 2014 with the 1199 Panigale and today with the Monster Senna.

The yellow, green and blue livery was inspired by one of Senna’s favorite F1 helmet designs, which proudly featured the Brazilian flag’s colors. Black rims emblazoned with the Brazilian flag were made specifically for this model and contrast with bright yellow Brembo brake calipers. Anyone who saddles up in the brilliant blue seat is also treated to a special dashboard animation triggered by ignition.

The powertrain is lifted from the stock Monster; the 937cc Testastretta twin-cylinder produces 111 horsepower and 69 pound-feet of torque. Ducati’s impressive electronics suite, which includes cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control, is also carried over from other Monsters, but the aluminum pegs and unique engine guard are exclusive to the Monster Senna. In a move that’s sure to please racing fans, the Monster Senna is also 10 pounds lighter than the standard edition.

The Ducati Monster Senna is priced from $25,000 and limited to 341 units—”3″ for the number of Senna’s championships and “41 for the number of Grands Prix he won.