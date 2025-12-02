This McLaren F1 Supercar Signed By Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton Could Fetch Over $20 Million

Still the world’s fastest naturally aspirated car, the McLaren F1 remains a coveted engineering marvel.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Like the Ferrari 250 GTO and the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, the McLaren F1 is one of the single greatest classic cars to purchase as an investment—in the nearly 20 years since Hagerty started tracking F1 sales at auction, its value hasn’t dipped once. But unlike every other blue-chip automobile that collectors clamor for, the McLaren F1 has managed to maintain a world-record top speed for over three decades.

(RM Sotheby’s)

The world’s first road car to achieve downforce-producing ground effect was famously developed by Gordon Murray, the Formula 1 designer whose racers racked up 50 Grands Prix wins. While tame compared to the radical electrified hypercars of today, the F1 was unprecedented in the ’90s, with an all carbon-fiber/Kevlar monocoque chassis, three seats, zero electronic diver aids, aerodynamic cues from the 1971 Ferrari 312P sports racer, an entirely flat floor that enabled ground effect, and a BMW-sourced naturally aspirated 6.1-liter V12 producing 627 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Natural aspiration is especially noteworthy, as Le Mans-winning test driver Andy Wallace helmed the McLaren F1 to 242.95 mph in 1998—a speed that’s only been surpassed by turbocharged or supercharged road cars since. That’s to say, the McLaren F1 is still the fastest naturally aspirated road car ever built.

(RM Sotheby’s)

This model, the 14th of 64 examples of the pioneering supercar ever produced, was originally finished in a bright shade of Titanium Yellow over a black leather and Alcantara interior when it was ordered by the Brunei Royal Family. While dressed in this original finish, it was signed by F1 legend Michael Schumacher in March 1996, just two days before his first race with Ferrari. The vehicle was sent to McLaren’s Woking headquarters for a complete rebuild marked by a color change to Ibis White and a high-downforce kit—the last of only eight F1s to receive the upgrade.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Shortly after the makeover, the left-hand-side luggage compartment was autographed by the only other F1 driver in history to match Schumacher in titles—Lewis Hamilton, who was then amid a momentous rookie season that saw him finish second by a single point in the 2007 championship race.

RM Sotheby’s has more details on the car’s provenance:

Further changes to the exterior included the fitment of updated headlights, an upgraded exhaust system, and black-painted, GTR-style, five-spoke wheels built by OZ Racing. The cabin was also refreshed, courtesy of a revised air-conditioning system being equipped, plus converting the interior to LM specification. This entailed a new race-style driver’s seat and more liberal use of exposed carbon fiber. The total for the refurbishment of chassis 014, which has been catalogued in an accompanying series of more than 450 photographs, exceeded some $500,000. Upon completion, the car was formally returned to the owner in a presentation at the now-famous Norman Foster-designed McLaren Technology Centre.



In its revitalized form, the F1 was enjoyed across America over the course of the next decade by the owner. Appearances on both the East and West coasts came as the mileage climbed towards 12,000. In line with its greater use, the McLaren was treated to a major engine-out service in 2018. Conducted by McLaren Philadelphia, the fuel cell was replaced and over $50,000 was spent on maintenance. Acquired by the consigning owner in Denmark, this F1 is accompanied by its original Facom tool chest. At the time of cataloguing, the odometer displayed 13,711 miles.



Boasting Brunei provenance and later upgraded by McLaren with the fitment of a highly desirable High-Downforce Kit and LM-specification interior, chassis 014 still manages to stand proud even as an example of one of the greatest road car creations ever made. Well-known across the United States and online courtesy of being enjoyed on the public roads as the F1’s designers intended, this example would surely make for the headline addition to any car collection the world over. The opportunity to acquire chassis 014 is not to be missed.

(RM Sotheby’s)

With Formula One provenance and an excellent maintenance record, this 1994 McLaren F1 is valued “in excess of $21 million” by RM Sotheby’s. Depending on the hammer price, the sale has the potential to singlehandedly drive values of every single other F1 in existence.