This Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept May Be The Coolest Minivan Ever
This rolling entertainment room features seven projects, surround sound, a video game console and a 65-inch cinema screen that rises from the floor.
If a client commissioned Rolls-Royce to trick out their Honda Odyssey, it might look like the new Mercedes-Benz Vision V. While only a concept, it’s the first example from the German marque’s Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), a new platform set to debut in 2026 that aims to redefine spacious vehicles, targeting the luxury segment with an emphasis on what Mercedes calls a “Private Lounge” experience.
The concept’s crowning feature is an open, lounge-inspired interior accessible by a large, automatically opening “portal”-door on the right side and complemented by an illuminated, retractable running board. Luxe materials like crystal white Nappa leather and shimmering white silk contrast with open-pore burr wood trim and integrated display cabinets, one of which contains a fold-out chessboard.
The space also incorporates a video game console, a retractable 65-inch cinema screen with split-screen functionality that rises from within the floor, a surround-sound system and seven integrated projectors—it’s essentially a mobile entertainment room that’s begging to go on cross-county road trips. The side windows can also function as additional projection surfaces, creating a 360-degree digital experience. The switchable glass technology extends to the partition, floor slats, and windowpanes, offering customizable privacy and sun protection.
Meanwhile, the cockpit of the Vision V features a state-of-the-art digital experience centered around a “Superscreen” that spans the width of the dashboard. The user interface is designed for individual preferences, providing real-time graphics and augmented reality navigation. Outside, the exterior design emphasizes aerodynamic efficiency with a sleek silhouette, short overhangs, and a flowing roofline. Notable design elements include a reimagined version of Mercedes’ chrome radiator grille featuring illuminated glass louvres and LED lighting.
If this concept is anything like an upcoming production model, Mercedes may have just made the world’s coolest minivan.