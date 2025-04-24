This Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept May Be The Coolest Minivan Ever

This rolling entertainment room features seven projects, surround sound, a video game console and a 65-inch cinema screen that rises from the floor.

(Mercedes-Benz)

If a client commissioned Rolls-Royce to trick out their Honda Odyssey, it might look like the new Mercedes-Benz Vision V. While only a concept, it’s the first example from the German marque’s Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), a new platform set to debut in 2026 that aims to redefine spacious vehicles, targeting the luxury segment with an emphasis on what Mercedes calls a “Private Lounge” experience.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The concept’s crowning feature is an open, lounge-inspired interior accessible by a large, automatically opening “portal”-door on the right side and complemented by an illuminated, retractable running board. Luxe materials like crystal white Nappa leather and shimmering white silk contrast with open-pore burr wood trim and integrated display cabinets, one of which contains a fold-out chessboard.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The space also incorporates a video game console, a retractable 65-inch cinema screen with split-screen functionality that rises from within the floor, a surround-sound system and seven integrated projectors—it’s essentially a mobile entertainment room that’s begging to go on cross-county road trips. The side windows can also function as additional projection surfaces, creating a 360-degree digital experience. The switchable glass technology extends to the partition, floor slats, and windowpanes, offering customizable privacy and sun protection.

(Mercedes-Benz) (Mercedes-Benz) (Mercedes-Benz)

Meanwhile, the cockpit of the Vision V features a state-of-the-art digital experience centered around a “Superscreen” that spans the width of the dashboard. The user interface is designed for individual preferences, providing real-time graphics and augmented reality navigation. Outside, the exterior design emphasizes aerodynamic efficiency with a sleek silhouette, short overhangs, and a flowing roofline. Notable design elements include a reimagined version of Mercedes’ chrome radiator grille featuring illuminated glass louvres and LED lighting.

(Mercedes-Benz)

If this concept is anything like an upcoming production model, Mercedes may have just made the world’s coolest minivan.