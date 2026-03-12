This Model Of Ralph Lauren’s All-Black Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Honors World’s Most Coveted Classic Car

Marco Laviola’s hyper-detailed 1:8 scale models bring the iconic Type 57SC Atlantic to life using 3D printing, genuine leather, and high-end upholstery.

(Marco Laviola/@marlinlav)

This Ferrari 250 GTO may stand as the most expensive production car ever sold at auction, with one example of the race-homologated Prancing Horse having hammered for a record-setting $51.7 million in 2023. But of the billions of roadgoing automobiles produced since an engine-powered chassis made the horse and buggy obsolete, the undisputed holy grail—or perhaps the Mona Lisa, as Autoevolution characterizes it—is the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic.

The ultimate expression of the definitive, Le Mans-winning Bugatti Type 57 grand tourer incarnated founder Ettore Bugatti’s famous quote: “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” While both vehicles share the same sophisticated 3.3-liter straight-eight power plant, Ettore’s son, Jean, designed the Atlantic to be a radically low-riding evolution defined by the Surbaissé (dropped) chassis, which saw the rear axle pass through the frame rather than under it. By adding a Roots-type supercharger, Jean boosted the output from around 135 to a staggering 210 horsepower, effectively creating what many argue is the world’s first “supercar” with a 125 mph top speed. Praised for its combination of performance engineering and Art Deco allure, the Atlantic’s design is marked by a raised, fin-like seam running vertically from the hinge in the split bonnet to the tail. Notably, the sheets of metal comprising the fin were joined with intentionally exposed rivets as a stylistic choice.

Only four of these cars were ever created, between 1936 and 1938. Jean Bugatti’s personal vehicle—nicknamed La Voiture Noire and tributed by the one-off 2019 Bugatti hypercar of the same name—went missing during WWII, and if it’s ever found, estimates suggest it could change hands for $100 million. Of the three extant cars, one Type 57SC Atlantic is owned by fashion magnate Ralph Lauren, another was built for British banker Victor Rothschild and currently co-owned by the later Peter Mullin and Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton, and a third resides in a Spanish collection.

So great is the legend of the Type 57SC Atlantic, even replicas are extremely desirable. Prolific collector Jay Leno has owned one for decades, and another recreation fetched six figures at a 2022 Bonhams auction. Italian model maker Marco Laviola’s motivation for creating the 1:8 scale replica, however, is pure and unfettered to financial desires.

(Marco Laviola/@marlinlav)

“The Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic represents one of the absolute pinnacles of 20th-century automotive design,” he says. “It is not merely a rare car—it is a sculpture in motion. Its lines, the riveted dorsal seam, and its perfect proportions make it a timeless object. The model I created is a faithful replica of the example belonging to the private collection of Ralph Lauren, one of the most celebrated and valuable in the world.”

Laviola has garnered over 110,000 Instagram followers who peruse his feed for insights into his incredibly detailed, large-scale models of vehicles, including Fiat tractors, Riva yachts, Vespa mopeds, MotoGP race bikes, and rocket ships. But his true love “above all” he says, is “automobiles, both historic and modern. My primary passion is dedicated to vintage cars, whose charm is timeless and, today, impossible to replicate.” Below, learn more about Laviola’s Type 57SC Atlantic replica, process, and the famous Ferrari he’s currently cooking up:

Tell us about your process.

Each of my works begins as a digital project developed using 3D modeling software through an in-depth study of proportions, details, and mechanical components. The project then starts to take physical shape through 3D resin printing. Many internal components are not only printed but handcrafted by me using materials such as metal, wood, plastic, and rubber. For the upholstery, I often use ultra-thin genuine leather, carefully treated to achieve absolute realism and faithfully reproduced to scale, applied to seats, door panels, the center tunnel, and other details. I also create molds to produce certain body parts in metal: Everything must be as faithful as possible to the original, not only in form but also in emotional presence.

Each project does not end with the final assembled detail. Throughout the entire process, I share the work through my Instagram stories, transforming every phase into a visual narrative capable of evoking emotion. I do not simply show technical progress, but also the atmosphere of the work: the light, the details, the moments of concentration. I carefully select the music and calibrate images and rhythm to convey to my followers the same emotion I feel as the model comes to life. The final reveal is never sudden—it is the culmination of a journey shared day by day.

(Marco Laviola/@marlinlav)

What inspired you to model this particular car?

With only four examples ever built, the Type 57SC Atlantic has become a symbol of rarity, vision, and bold engineering. The example from the Ralph Lauren collection that I reproduced represents the perfect balance between Art Deco elegance and technical innovation—an icon that continues to inspire designers and collectors around the world to this day.

The bodywork was produced using metal molds, while the interior is upholstered in leather; the dashboard and burl wood trim replicate the same tone as the original. I focused particularly on the engine: a 3.3-liter inline eight-cylinder unit capable of producing approximately 210 horsepower, paired with a four-speed gearbox—impressive figures for its era.

In every model I build, I dedicate great attention to the powertrain, refining it in the smallest details while constantly following reference images that remain in front of me throughout the entire process. Technology and craftsmanship intertwine in the final result, giving life to a scale replica capable of conveying the authentic charm of Bugatti, displayed under a glass case like a true work of art.

(Marco Laviola/@marlinlav)

How did you conduct your research?

Regarding the bodywork and the engine, a lot of technical data, measurements, and even drawings can be found online. Of course, these always need to be adjusted and modified according to my needs and to the specific requirements of the model I’m building.

For the specific Ralph Lauren model, I tried to find as many archival images and videos as possible so I could create a solid photographic reference. That particular Bugatti owned by Ralph Lauren was actually modified by him personally, with both interior and exterior aesthetic changes, which essentially makes it a one-of-a-kind example.

What were the greatest challenges in modeling the car?

The main challenge was faithfully translating the digital project into a physical object with realistic materials, details, and mechanical precision. Above all, the scarcity of technical and photographic documentation related to the Ralph Lauren example required extensive research time.

Resin printing, handcrafted processes, the creation of molds for the metal bodywork, leather interiors, and burl wood finishes—every phase demanded extreme attention. In particular, I dedicated almost obsessive care to the engine bay and the engine itself. The true objective was to preserve the emotion and presence of the model, ensuring it would not be perceived merely as a technical replica, but as a unique and captivating object.

Why the 1:8 scale?

The 1:8 scale is my preferred and consistent choice in my creations. It allows me to combine precision with a richness of physical detail—including functional interiors and metal bodywork—while maintaining a strong visual presence. It is the ideal dimension to transform a real vehicle into a high-quality scale artwork capable of conveying emotion to the viewer: Every detail is visible, recognizable, and enhanced, making the model a true collector’s piece.

(Marco Laviola/@marlinlav)

Would you sell it?

Yes, a model of this level is intended exclusively for serious collectors and enthusiasts who understand the value of the complexity of the work, the research, and the craftsmanship involved. Each project is not produced in series: Even if I were to create a second example of the same model, it would still differ from the first. Every piece is unique and requires months of dedication. I would prefer not to go too much into detail regarding the exact sale figure, but it’s roughly around $10,000. Each project involves private negotiations and different conditions. Anyone who is interested is welcome to contact me directly to receive more information about available works and pricing.

What other projects can we expect from you?

Beyond other historic and modern automotive icons, I am working on a very ambitious project: a 1:8 scale replica of the Ferrari F40, created using extremely high-level materials such as carbon-fiber and Kevlar, solid anodized aluminum wheels machined from billet, and a real glass windshield—details never seen before in a model of any scale. This work holds special meaning for me: Part of the project was developed under the guidance of my dear friend and mentor, engineer Nicola Materazzi, who has since passed away. He was the father of the F40, one of the first hypercars in history, designed at Ferrari under his technical direction. His expertise and our friendship allowed me to create a model that is faithful to the original, yet also deeply personal—an authentic tribute to a Ferrari legend.

How did that F40 project come about?

It’s a car that, interestingly enough, I didn’t particularly like when I was a child. However, I began to truly appreciate it after meeting Materazzi. Over time we developed a friendship, and he guided me in the creation of this model, sharing valuable details and insights that helped shape a truly unique project.

I’m still working on it today. Unfortunately, Materazzi has since passed away, but I continue to carry the project forward thanks to what he taught me. The goal is not only to faithfully reproduce the shape of the real car but also to use materials that reflect those of the original vehicle—the first true hypercar ever built by Ferrari. The model will also be accompanied by a photographic booklet, featuring professional images, brief historical notes about my relationship with Materazzi, and some of the stories he shared with me about the F40. For now, I don’t want to reveal too much—I’d rather leave a few surprises for enthusiasts.

I still have to decide how many models will be produced, but it will certainly be a limited and numbered series. Anyone interested in following the progress of the project can do so through my Instagram channel, where I will share updates.