This Rare LaFerrari Could Break a Modern Supercar Sales Record

A 2016 Ferrari LaFerrari might become the most expensive 21st century car sold at auction.

(Tom Gidden ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

Not any Ferrari, but the Ferrari, is poised to break an auction record when it hits the block at RM Sotheby’s upcoming London sale.

That’s the English translation of the LaFerrari, the name of the limited edition hypercar that the Italian marque manufactured to compete with other hybrid-electric hypercars of the 2010s, like the Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1.

Only select buyers were initially offered the opportunity to buy one of the 499 examples produced for around $1.5 million new, Road and Track reports. That exclusive marketing has since made LaFerraris hot-ticket items when offered at public auctions. Notably, an open-topped LaFerrari Aperta set the auction sales record for a car made in in the 21st century at $9.98 million in 2017, per Motor 1.

This one could crack eight figures, according to R&T. The odometer shows fewer than 1,000 miles. It’s finished in a rare, burgundy-esque Vinaccia paint over a specially ordered Pelle Chiodi Di Garofano leather interior that harks to vintage Prancing Horses. And the collector car category is on an upswing.

Plus, LaFerrari specs are insane. A combination of a 6.3-liter V12 and an F1-sourced KERS electric motor blast 949-horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque to the rear axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Not only will the LaFerrari hit 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, but it’ll beat the W16-powered Bugatti Veyron to a quarter mile in 9.7 seconds.

Active aerodynamic elements are everywhere, including smart front and rear undercarriage panels and a rear spoiler. Monstrous cross-drilled and vented Brembo carbon ceramic disc brakes and proprietary Pirelli P-Zero Corsa keep the LaFerrari planted on circuits.

RM Sotheby’s puts a pre-auction estimate on this 2016 Ferrari LaFerrari at $3-$3.45 million. We’ll find out if that figure really is too low when it goes on sale in early November.

