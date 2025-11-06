This Ultra-Rare Lamborghini Countach Is One Of Italy’s Greatest Automotive Exports

Only one other example of this coveted Raging Bull has hit the auction block in the past decade.

(Car & Classic)

The original Lamborghini Countach LP400, produced from 1974 through 1978, is coveted by collectors and routinely fetches winning bids at top-dollar sums, thereby increasing value of all Countachs produced between 1974 and 1990.

But the succeeding LP400S was an improved the car on the whole, thanks to the addition of wider Pirelli tires, a revised suspension, a lowered ride height, and somewhat controversially, the deletion of the periscope rear view mirror system that required the driver to take off his eyes off the road to use and added a bulge to the roof.

Within the LP400S family lies the Series II, an example of which showing 65,246 kilometers (just over 40,000 miles) on the odometer is due up for auction at Car & Classic. Most easily identifiable as a Series II by its smooth concave wheels, the vehicle also got one of the first engine alterations in the Countach lineage, with the implementation of smaller Weber carburetors to improve drivability. The tradeoff was output, as there was a marginal drop in horsepower from 375 to 353 produced in the longitudinally mounted 4.0-liter V12 that so brilliantly balanced the car in its position between the mid-mounted transmission and rear-mounted differential.

The Countach LP400S Series II is extremely rare, comprising just 105 of the 1,999 produced throughout the model’s lifecycle. It’s so rare, in fact, that of the 328 Countach sales tracked by classic car insurer Hagerty in the past decade, exactly one was a 1980 LP400 S Series 2, which sold for $575,214 in September of 2024 and showed just 2,539 kilometers (just under 1,600 miles).

While this is a higher mileage example, it’s still in excellent condition. Per Car & Classic:

We can’t spot any significant wear to the bodywork, and inside the black leather cabin, all is equally fine. The upholstery is free of rips and tears, the instruments are clear and legible, and the dashboard has been completely reupholstered in a sharp, clean Alcantara. Elsewhere we can spot a little bit of patina to the chrome around the ashtray, some soft rubbing to the seatbelt enclosures; nothing out of the ordinary, and nothing of concern. The interior reflects the philosophy of the Countach: everything at the service of the driver, with a direct and unfiltered connection between man and machine.

