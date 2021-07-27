Tom Hanks Is Selling His Autographed Classic Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

A GM V6 gives the movie star's vintage Japanese 4x4 extra juice.
Tom Hanks 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser (1)

Any well-kept Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is a catch—the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling classic is still in such high demand that Miami's FJ Company has an entire business dedicated to restomodding the Japanese off-roader. But what about an FJ40 formerly owned and autographed by Tom Hanks? 

It's not priceless, as Bonhams is selling the blockbuster-making actor's 1980 FJ40 at its Quail Lodge Auction for somewhere between an estimated $75,000 and $125,000. But the Hanks connection isn't the only thing driving up the vintage 4x4's price. 

Tom Hanks 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser (4)

A 2000 model-year GM 4.3-liter Vortec V6 with sequential port fuel injection sends an increased 180 horsepower at 4,400 revs through a GM-sourced five-speed manual transmission. According to Bonhams, someone who's been behind the wheel of both Hanks' GM-upgraded model and an FJ40 with its stock 4.2-liter inline-six described the American power as "completely transformational." 

An Old Man Emu steering damper and shocks bolster the suspension, while chrome wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country tires create aesthetic flash, as does the pine green paint coat. 

Tom Hanks 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser (3)

Hanks' commission, while not extravagant, does include other upgrades including Porsche high-back seats, center-facing folding rear seats, a roof-mounted rack and spare wheel, extra rear speakers for the Sony AM-FM stereo, and an air conditioner to accompany the factory heater. 

Head to Bonhams' website to learn more about the Saving Private Ryan star's ride before the auction kicks off on August 13. 

