Tommy Bahama & Airstream Collab On Beach-Ready Mercedes Sprinter Van

The tricked-out vans take glamping to a stylish new level with built-in bars and island resort-inspired interiors.

(Airstream)

With help from dadcore-approved apparel brand Tommy Bahama, Airstream is bring its brand of silver-bullet glamping style to a lineup of Mercedes-Benz-based Touring Coaches.

2026 Airstream Interstate 19GT (Airstream)

Available on the nimble Interstate 19GT, the spacious Interstate 24GT, the mobile party-worthy Interstate 24GL, or the flagship Atlas, the Tommy Bahama Resort Edition upgrade aims to transform each into a sort of coastal sanctuary. The interiors draw inspiration from the serenity of island resorts, featuring soft blue hues in the upper roof lockers that echo the ocean and sky, complemented by warm wood tones reminiscent of driftwood and sun-drenched boardwalks. Breezy neutral shades tie the space together, creating a calming atmosphere that invites relaxation.

The 2026 Airstream Interstate 24GL (Airstream)

All Resort Edition models feature wooden blinds, styled like tropical shutters, that open and close via remote control. Seating throughout the coach is upholstered in Ultraleather, offering both elegance and durability. The flooring, inspired by luxury yacht design, is made from woven vinyl that is both stylish and practical. Matte cabinetry in Caribbean tones and brushed nickel hardware add a refined touch, while ambient lighting sets the mood for relaxation or celebration. To complete the island experience, each Resort Edition coach comes with a curated Tommy Bahama accessory kit, which includes items like a teak shower mat, a fleece throw, two towel sets, decorative pillows, and a set of four stainless steel cups.

The 2026 Airstream Interstate 24GL (Airstream)

The 24-foot Resort Edition models have a built-in bar for bottle storage and space to craft cocktails. The Atlas has a dedicated wine and bottle cabinet with space to store drinkware as well as a small storage drawer and Tommy Bahama Queen duvet with two decorative shams.

The 2026 Airstream Interstate 24GL (Airstream)

This is all in addition to the core features of each of the four opulent Airstream vans. The compact Interstate 19 still squeezes in many amenities that are typically only available on a large RV, including a kitchen, bathroom, and lounge area that converts into a bed. The Interstate 24GT is designed for comfort and extended travel for couples, featuring a more spacious galley kitchen, a dedicated workspace, and a large rear lounge with a bed. The Interstate 24GL is focused on seating and entertaining, with accommodations for up to nine nine passengers that include two LED smart HDTVs, a large galley and a wet bath. The leading Atlas’s standout features are a power slide-out that expands the interior living area at the push of a button, a residential-style Murphy bed, and a massive three-piece rear bathroom.

The 2026 Airstream Interstate 24GL (Airstream)

Priced from $8,000, the 2026 Tommy Bahama Touring Coach package is available as an add-on across Airstream’s Touring Coach range.