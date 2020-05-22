Triumph Celebrates James Bond With Special Edition Scrambler 1200

This blacked-out "No Time To Die" superbike has a license to thrill.

Triumph

Alongside four Aston Martins, an awesome array of Triumph motorcycles will be featured in No Time to Die's frenetic chase scenes. But for those who want a rideable tribute to James Bond's 25th movie, the heritage British bike brand is making just 250 Scrambler 1200 "Bond Edition" models.

Triumph

Based on the range-topping Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, the new limited edition bike is loaded with nods to the long-running spy franchise. Exclusive design elements include an exhaust number board, lower-side panel finisher with 007 branding, and a premium leather seat embroidered with the the words "Bond Edition."

Triumph

The coolest visual touch might be the TFT instrument startup screen, which displays the iconic "gun barrel" motif featured in every Bond installment's title sequence.

Triumph

The murdered-out paint job is also derived the Triumph that Daniel Craig will pilot in the film, with the anodized rear, mudguard, powder-coated swingarm, sprocket cover, anodized grab rail, sump guard and fork guard all finished in black.

Triumph

Gold accents, additional engine badges, fog lights with black anodized shrouds, a stainless steel headlight grill, and an arrow silencer exhaust with carbon fiber end caps round out the visual upgrades.

Triumph

At the core of the Bond Edition is Triumph's 1200cc 270° 8-valve Bonneville engine, which delivers 89 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque smoothly to tubeless tires via a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph

In addition to five ride modes—Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and custom Rider—the Bond Edition also features Off-Road Pro, which is described as Triumph's "most off-road focused setup for advanced adventure riding and scrambling."

Other key features include cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control, all-LED lighting, a torque-assist clutch, keyless ignition, heated grips, USB charging, and the My Triumph Connectivity System and app, which enables riders to control music, phone calls, navigation and a GoPro.

The Triumph 1200 Scrambler Bond Edition is priced at $18,500, but unfortunately all 250 models have already been sold. If you're still dying to own a No Time to Die tie-in product before the movie's Nov. 25 premiere, this Omega Seamaster Diver 007 Edition is still available.