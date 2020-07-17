You Can Now Own This Mustang-Powered Ford Bronco Restomod

Who needs the 2021 Ford Bronco when you can have this beautifully restored classic?

Velocity Restorations

No one has a 2021 Ford Bronco in their garage yet, but this restomodded classic could be yours right now. Velocity Restorations has once again given a Ford Bronco a second life, beginning with a frame-off restoration of this 1974 model.

Velocity Restorations

The Pensacola, Florida-based outfit bolstered the drivetrain with all-new components, including the same 460-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote V8 Ford puts in the Mustang, a six-speed automatic transmission, Atlas II Transfer Case, performance exhaust, and a 3.5-inch lift kit. All of those upgrades work in conjunction with 17-inch rims wrapped in Goodrich all-terrain rubber and hydro-boost assisted disc brakes to give the vintage 4x4 modern off-road capability.

Velocity Restorations

But what makes this vehicle stand out among Velocity Restorations' previous Bronco builds are the looks, at least in the author's opinion. A bright custom orange paint, which is accented with white stripes on the exterior, coats the engine bay, intake manifold and trim covers.

Velocity Restorations

The same color travels inside the doors and across a dashboard fitted with a Dakota digital gauge cluster, vintage wooden steering wheel and air conditioning system, and a Pioneer Electronics head unit that runs a Kicker sound system. The rest of the cockpit is clad in various black materials, while other add-on accessories include synchronized dual wipers, a cable-twin stick shifter, powered steps and a six-point roll cage.

Velocity Restorations

This is likely a one-off, so head to ClassicCars.com now if you want to purchase this custom classic Bronco for $299,000 now.