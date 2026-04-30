Vigilante’s Jeep Scrambler Pickup Is The Classic 4×4 Collector’s Ultimate Daily Driver

The $260,000 6.4-liter HEMI V8-powered beast is “for the individual who finds the Bronco too common and the FJ too spartan.”

(Vigilante)

They may not make Jeeps like they used to, but they also never made them like this. Behold the latest restomodded off-roader from Vigilante, a Johnson City, Texas-based customizer that specializes in classic Jeep Wagoneers and Cherokees built on the original SJ platform.

(Vigilante)

This, however, is Vigilante’s take on the long-wheelbase Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler pickup produced in the early 1980s and spiritually resurrected by the Jeep Gladiator. Its purpose, according to Vigilante Founder Daniel van Doveren, boils down to practicality—or, at least, practicality within the niche of collector-grade off-roaders to be given six-figure overhauls.

(Vigilante)

“The Vigilante Scrambler is for the individual who finds the Bronco too common and the FJ too spartan,” said van Doveren. “The Scrambler is the utility player for the Vigilante collector. It’s the truck you leave at the ranch for morning chores and take to the beach for sunset drives. It offers a raw, tactile connection to the environment that complements the enclosed luxury of the Wagoneer, without ever sacrificing the performance our owners have come to rely on.”

(Vigilante)

To that end, it’s powered by a MOPAR Gen III 392 HEMI SRT-8 V8, the 6.4-liter monster that powered previous iterations of the top-of-the-line Jeep Grand Cherokee, RAM 1500 TRX, and Dodge Challenger. With Vigilante’s tune, the fearsome 8-pot sends 485 horsepower through either an automatic or manual 5-speed transmission that’s actuated by an Atlas II twin-stick connected to a shift-on-the-fly transfer case. Developed in partnership with specialists at Mundelein, Illinois’s Roadster Shop, the chassis features a fully engineered 4-link suspension, upgraded steering geometry, and robust Dana 44 and Dana 60 axles, promising tighter handling and a better ride.

(Vigilante)

These comprehensive upgrades are veiled by a faithfully-finished body built with custom-machined components, retro red accents and block “SCRAMBLER” lettering, and a baby-blue paint coat—all of which were tastefully fabricated/applied to ensure that the style, lines, and silhouette of the original CJ-8 weren’t lost. Inside, woven Chilewich vinyl-coated polyester textile and Sunbrella weatherproof fabric ensure the Scrambler can stay permanently topless without sacrificing its chic interior treatment, while modern conveniences such as climate control, electronic parking brake, Bluetooth connectivity, and HD audio are seamlessly integrated behind vintage-style controls.

(Vigilante)

Priced from $260,000, the Vigilante Scrambler is available to commission now online.