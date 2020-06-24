Watch Aston Martin's First-Ever Motorcycle Unleashed on the Track

Despite industry-wide set backs due to the coronavirus crisis, Aston Martin reports that it's still set to begin production of its first motorcycle—the AMB 001—following successful initial dynamic testing of the prototype. And the British marque even provided video of the luxury sport bike's camouflaged test mule running laps at a track in Pau-Arnos, France.

Aston Martin

Heritage English bikemaker Brough Superior, which worked in tandem with Aston on the AMB 001's design, provided a test rider to feel out the prototype's cornering, braking and acceleration abilities. Power is provided by a turbo-charged 997cc V-twin that channels 180 horsepower through six-speed transmission.

Aston Martin

The turbo's intercooler and engine's massive manifold hark to Aston supercars. And as previously reported, an accented fin harks to side strakes found on beloved models like the DB11 and Vantage AMR.

Aston Martin

"One of the key design features of the AMB 001 is an aluminium fin that runs along the full length of a carbon fiber tank, passing under the saddle and out onto the rear, said Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette.

“The body holding the fin and supporting the saddle is one of the areas where we called on the unique knowledge of [composite engineering company] Mecano ID, who joined the project to apply specialist aerospace-quality carbon fiber skills to the exclusive AMB 001."

Aston Martin

Micron stainless steel wings located beneath the lacquered nose and tank are identical to those featured on the forthcoming 1,160-hp Valkyrie hypercar, and very Aston-levels of luxury are present in a high-end leather saddle and handcrafted handlebars.

Aston Martin

Accompanying the video are studio images of the AMB 001 in a menacing "Inferno" red and black finish, marking a departure from the light blue and beige job featured in previous renders.

The AMB 001 will go into production this fall at the Brough Superior's Toulouse, France factory. Only 100 examples will be made for $122,220 each.