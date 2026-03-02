Why The Lamborghini LM002 ‘Rambo Lambo’ Is A Collector’s Dream

The original Lamborghini SUV is more valuable than ever.

The most notorious Raging Bull is on a bull run. The Lamborghini LM002, nicknamed the “Rambo Lambo” after Rambo star Sylvester Stallone’s rumored love of the brutish Italian 4×4, is worth more than ever. Because only 328 were sold over its 6-year lifetime, it can be exceedingly difficult to find truly mint-condition examples, like this low-mileage model that underwent a concours restoration, according to vintage car seller Curated. Just 6 months ago, concours-worthy examples carried an estimated value of $467,000, according to classic car insurer Hagerty. In that short time, the top dollar has surged past the half-million mark.

Launched at the Brussels Auto Show in 1986, the LM002’s militaristic roots can be traced back to 1977, when Lamborghini began developing a large, rear-engine all-terrain vehicle dubbed the Cheetah LM001 with the hopes of winning a U.S. Army contract. The engine’s placement detracted from handling and interior space, so the LM001 never amounted to more than a prototype.

But ex-Maserati designer Giulio Alfieri saw potential when he was tasked with revision. He moved the Countach-sourced 5.2-liter V12 to the front, which improved handling and weight distribution while opening up the interior to accommodate six passengers in a luxurious style becoming of energy executives and sheikhs. As such, it was appointed with cutting-edge proprietary Pirelli Scorpion run-flat tires and a precursor of today’s GPS navigation systems.

While it may have been considered a failure during production, pristine LM002 valuations have jumped over 25 percent, from $408,000 to $519,000, in the past 5 years. And according to Hagerty’s tracking of Lamborghini LM002 sales since the early 1990s, the LM002’s top-5 highest hammer prices all cracked $400,000, and four of those were sold in the past five years. At an RM Sotheby’s auction in August of 2024, a 1989 LM002A 4×4 model with just over 23,100 miles on the odometer set the bar extremely high with a hammer price of $703,500, With a mere 6,700 kilometers clocked by a single owner on the odometer, Curated’s Lambo Rambo might just become the second ever to cross $500,000. Learn more about it below: