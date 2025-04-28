You Can Now Own The ‘Batman Begins’ Tumbler Supercar

Priced at nearly $3 million, it’s Bruce Wayne-approved.

(Courtesy of DAVID JAMES/Courtesy of WBD)

Few vehicles leap off the big screen as impressively as the Batman Tumbler, and you’ve now got a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history: A chance to own the Bruce Wayne-approved ride itself via BruceWayneX.

The hard-charging vehicle appeared onscreen in 2005’s Batman Begins, and is now up for customized sale in a special run of 10 ultra limited-edition vehicles. From allocation (by invitation only), delivery of the legendary vehicle is set to take about 15 months from the date of deposit, more than enough time for the ride’s eye-popping specs to be recreated to perfection.

As BruceWayneX notes, “The Batman brand is the 10th most recognized trademark on earth,” and the fully functional ride also toasts to 85 years of the Caped Crusader. BruceWayneX’s Wayne Enterprises also notably features an impressive slate of luxury offerings inspired by fictional billionaire Bruce Wayne, from watches to outerwear, handsome leather monk strap shoes and even Bruce Wayne-approved and inspired home furnishings.

The Batmobile, as BruceWayneX notes, actually didn’t appear in print form until Detective Comics #48, February 1941, but has built a formidable legacy since then, evolving “into one of the most iconic and revered vehicles in motion picture history.”

Available for an allocation request for about $2.9 million, the Tumbler is built out with stainless steel headers, a Powertrain 6.2-liter LS3 525 HP engine, imitation gun turrets and even a smoke screen delivery system. Of course, per Bruce Wayne’s special request, the vehicle comes in an ultra-sleek black build. It also features more traditional details, like four-wheel power disc brakes, while kevlar and carbon fiber reinforcements also bolster the vehicle’s legendary toughness.

The Batman Tumbler adds another impressive piece to the puzzle as far as BruceWayneX’s auto lineup (inspired by the Gotham City mogul) is concerned: Automobili Pininfarina worked with the company to design a range of seriously cool Bruce Wayne-inspired hypercars. The Batman Tumbler, meanwhile, is certain to be in high demand, as only 10 custom-allocated units are on the market. For a vehicle worthy of taking down Gotham City’s villains, only the best will do.