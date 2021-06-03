Win A Classic Pontiac Firebird and Free Beer for a Year Courtesy of Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company

In the 1970s, Coors Banquet was only sold in the western half in the U.S., meaning any significant quantities that made their way eastward were smuggled across state lines. To celebrate those rebellious times, the beer brand is organizing scavenger hunt for a head-turning, period correct hot rod: a 1977 Pontiac Firebird.

“Almost 150 years later, Coors Banquet is still brewed only in Colorado. To celebrate the brand’s rich history and reward our adventurous drinkers this summer, we’re giving fans a chance to seek out the ultimate prize – a ’77 Firebird and Coors Banquet for a year,” said Nigel Jones, senior marketing manager for the Coors Family of Brands.

“It’s the perfect way to kick-off summer and remind people that Banquet has been so coveted that in the past, it was literally considered to be contraband.”

Anyone of legal drinking age with a valid license is eligible to participate in the hunt, which begins on Friday, June 11 at 7 a.m. MT. An email will serve as the first of five clues leading to locations that tie back to Coors Banquet's history. Upon arrival at each spot, participants just need to snag a selfie and scan a QR code to receive the next clue.

The first person to find the car keys gets to drive off with the Firebird, along with a year's supply of Coors Banquet. And if you can't make it out to Colorado, you can win a separate year's supply of the Rocky Mountain brew in a trivia game being hosted on the official Coors Banquet Instagram page.

Click here for more information and sweepstakes details before registration for the event opens at 7 a.m. MT on June 3.