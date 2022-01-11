An NFT of Antonio Brown Leaving Bucs Vs. Jets Game Could Reportedly Sell for $1.5 Million

The controversial former Buc says he’s “looking forward to reigniting my career” after his ankle injury heals.

(Getty Images)

The infamous mid-game tantrum that led to Antonio Brown’s release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being preserved as an NFT that could fetch well over $1 million at auction.

Video showing Brown strip off his Bucs jersey and protective gear before storming off the field during a January 2 game versus the New York Jets has been viewed over 11.5 million times, according to a TMZ Sports story spotted by Bleacher Report.

“Antonio Brown left the field during a game, all caught by a Jets fan that has now been shared millions of times in one of the most viral moments in recent sports history,” the NFT’s listing on Viral Heir reads.

“Now you can own that moment in this NFT auction that will forever change the Memorabilia landscape.”

Based on sales of other NFTs celebrating viral moments, the sports gossip site estimates that the winning bid could amount to as much as $1.5 million. We’ll find out when bidding opens at 3 p.m. EST on January 13.

Meanwhile, the events surrounding Brown’s departure are in contention.

After being cut from the Bucs in the days following his widely seen exit, the seven-time Pro Bowler accused head coach Bruce Arians of pressuring him to play with an injured ankle. The Bucs then said Brown never told medical staff that he was too hurt to play.

As his former team closed out the regular season with a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers—securing a No. 2 playoff seed in the process—Brown has been enjoying his time off the gridiron.

He posted a jovial video of himself hanging out with Kanye West in the back of LA hotspot Craig’s. The New York Post reports that Brown also attended the release party for his new hip-hop single “Pit Not The Palace” days earlier at a New York strip club.

While Brown’s Tampa Bay days are done, the 33-year-old wide receiver’s football aspirations are still strong, despite his history of clashing with previous NFL teams.

“Of course I’m planning on playing football next season. You see what I’ve been able to do on a hurt ankle?” he asked on a recent episode of Full Send Podcast.

“It’s been four years since I’ve been able to be in this situation where I could be in good health and a good team that really has my back.

“These guys have been treating me to the opposite of who I am, and I’ve been able to accept that role for a couple years out of respect.”

“But I’m looking forward to getting my ankle cleaned up, I’m looking forward to reigniting my career.’’