Apple Wins Formula One Streaming Rights For $750 Million

Beginning in 2025 ,all F1 practice sessions, qualifying, Sprint races, and Grands Prix will be viewable to Apple TV+ subscribers.

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The world’s premier motorsport is moving from ESPN to Apple TV+. According to several outlets, the tech giant paid a reported $750 million to secure exclusive U.S. streaming and broadcast rights to Formula One races for five years. Starting with the 2026 season, all practice sessions, qualifying, Sprint races, and Grands Prix will be viewable to Apple TV+ subscribers.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV+ subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services. “2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

In addition to providing comprehensive race weekend coverage, Apple will also amplify F1 across its platforms, including Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. The free iPhone app Apple Sports, which already offers a selection of Major League Soccer matches (available at an additional cost) and a double-header of MLB baseball games on Friday evenings, will feature live updates for every qualifying, Sprint, and race for each Grand Prix across the season. Fans can expect real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, Live Activities on the Lock Screen, and a designated widget for the iPhone Home Screen. F1 TV Premium, F1’s own content offering, will still be available in the U.S. via an Apple TV+ subscription only and will be free for those who subscribe.

The deal follows the massive box-office success of the Apple-produced film F1: The Movie, which will make its streaming debut on Apple TV+ in December. Since its debut at No. 1 in theaters this summer, F1 The Movie has made $629 million at the global box office to become the year’s highest-grossing original feature and the highest-grossing sports movie ever, not to mention Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movie yet. Between F1: The Movie, Netflix’s Drive to Survive, and its new home at Apple, Formula One is more visible and popular than ever.