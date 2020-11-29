Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Romain Grosjean Survives Fiery Crash That Splits Car In Half

"Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do."
Author:
Publish date:

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Bahrain this weekend, but the victory was perhaps understandably overshadowed by Haas driver Romain Grosjean's mind-boggling fiery crash near the very beginning of the race.

One reason the crash garnered so much attention aside from it looking like the kind of thing you don't walk away from is the fact Grosjean essentially walked away from it with relatively mild injuries.

Fiery crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Fire following the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Here's more from CNN:

On the first lap, Grosjean veered off the track after the third corner following some contact with Daniil Kvyat and his Haas car ploughed into the barriers, exploding on impact and breaking in half.

The French driver miraculously emerged from the flames after several seconds and was immediately tended to by the track side emergency services.

Grosjean reportedly got out of that horrific wreck with "light burns on hands and ankles," according to Haas Team leader Guenther Steiner.

The Haas Team released a statement via Grosjean's Twitter account as well.

It said that he would stay in the hospital overnight for burn treatment but there were no broken bones. A video of the driver himself, hands bandaged and in a hospital bed, was posted on Grosjean's Instagram account. In his caption, the driver said he "might not be able to reply to all the messages I got for a while," but that he thanked fans "for all the support" as well as "the FIA and medical crews that took care of me."

Grosjean signed off with, "Hope to see you all soon 💪."

Winner Lewis Hamilton also tweeted about his competitor's close call.

"I'm so grateful Romain is safe," Hamilton said in the tweet, "Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do."

Naturally, Grosjean's crash caused a long pause in the race. After it restarted Hamilton went on to win with Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon snagging second and third places. It was Hamilton's 95th career win. 

No image description

Banksy Pulp Fiction Promo
News

Banksy's 'Pulp Fiction' Fetches Over $160,000 at Auction

Xbox Series X Promo
Entertainment

The Best Games For Xbox Series X

Screen Shot 2020-11-29 at 3.53.30 PM
Style

J. Crew and New Balance Reunite for 10th Anniversary 997 Sneaker Collab

Fire following the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Romain Grosjean Survives Fiery Crash That Splits Car In Half

tyson-v-jones-promo-GettyImages-1288364254
Sports

Sports and Entertainment Stars React After Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Fight Ends In Draw

Bugatti Chiron Sport Les Legendes du Ciel Promo
Rides

Bugatti's New Limited Edition Hypercar Honors Automaker's Fighter Pilot Roots

Ducati Diavel Lamborghini Promo
Rides

Ducati and Lamborghini Join Forces For Awesome New Cruiser Bike

Elon-Musk-Bill-Gates-Getty-Images-1
News

Elon Musk Vs. Bill Gates: Who Ya Got?

Jennifer Lopezd in the Morning Album Cover Promo
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping Nude Cover Art of New Single