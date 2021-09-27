Watch Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Break NFL Record With Game-Winning Field Goal

September 28, 2021
Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker made NFL history with an incredibly clutch field goal that gave the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. 

Tucker drilled the league's longest field goal  with a 66-yarder, besting the previous record of 64 yards set by Matt Prater in 2013. 

The moment couldn't have been more dramatic. Just three seconds were left in play as Tucker sent it from the Ravens' 44-yard-line. 

The ball bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights, eliciting pained cries from the home Lions crowd heard in fan-recorded videos. 

While stellar, the performance isn't unusual for Tucker. ESPN reports that the 2012 Super Bowl champ is 16-for-16 in his NFL career on field goals in the final minute of regulations. 

He also holds the record for the NFL's most accurate placekicker at 90.578 percent, according to Pro Football Reference

"He's the best kicker in history," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN

"When you have a kicker like that, you want to give him an opportunity like that. For him to come through like that is just historic."

