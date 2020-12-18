Bellator Signs Russian Female Cage Fighter Who Knocked Out 529-Pound Male Opponent

"WTF even going on in Russia?"
Darina Mazdyuk

Despite holding only a budding 3-1 professional record, MMA fans may already be familiar with Bellator's newest female flyweight cage fighter. 

Darina Mazdyuk made a bout by obscure Russian MMA promotion "Our Business" go viral when the 139-pounder knocked out her 529-pound male opponent Grigory Chistyakov in a sensational intergender exhibition. 

MMA Fighting reports that the fight lasted just 90 seconds, with Mazdyuk winning by TKO after pummeling a fallen and exhausted Chistyakov into the mat. 

Barstool Sports first broke the news of Mazdyuk's signing, and MMA Fighting confirmed it with Bellator insiders. 

Veteran UFC commentator Marc Goddard condemned the freak show fight on Twitter, writing, "To outsiders & detractors this is MMA. Shameful. Sickening. Abysmal." 

UFC fighter Ben Askren also had an incredulous reaction, tweeting "WTF even going on in Russia."

Mazdyuk may be taking some heat online as well. The "Red Queen" recently set her Instagram page to private, despite having over 35,000 followers. 

Time will tell how Mazdyuk fares in Bellator's stacked woman's flyweight decision, which is currently headed by 11-0 champion Juliana Velasquez and includes serious contenders like the 7-0 Mandy Bohm, who defeated former UFC vet Liz Carmouche in March.

But given Mazdyuk's sensational knockout of her roly-poly opponent, we'd say she can definitely lay claim to some kind of "pound-for-pound" ranking--based on her victim's impressive corpulence alone.

