‘Brady Vs. Belichick: The Verdict’ Settles Debate On Who Was More Critical For NFL Dynasty

Who was more important to the Patriots’ historic NFL success?

Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick led the New England Patriots to a historic nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships from 2001 to 2019, building the longest-winning dynasty in NFL history. But some fans still question which man was more critical to the Patriots historic success—Brady or Belichick? The new Vice TV limited series, Brady vs. Belichick: The Verdict, aims to settle that debate once and for all.

Hosted by sports talk legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Vice says the three-part series “features arguments from witnesses to the greatness of each,” including former Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Matt Cassel, Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison, and two-time Super Bowl champion Carl Banks, plus sports journalists Peter King, Bob Costas, Dan Shaughnessy, Mike Greenberg, and Michelle Beadle.

In the final episode of the series—which premieres January 21—Russo delivers “The Verdict” in a bid to finish one of the biggest NFL debates ever. In Vice’s statement announcing the show, Russo hyped up the finale: “The ultimate coach and quarterback tandem in NFL history? Halas and Luckman? Lombardi and Starr? Walsh and Montana? No doubt it’s Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Two GOATs. But who was more integral to the New England Patriots’ two decades of unparalleled success? That’s the great unanswered question we argue, debate, and resolve on Brady vs. Belichick: The Verdict!” Watch the trailer below.