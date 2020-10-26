Cam Newton Responds to Former NFL QB Jeff Garcia's Criticism of Fancy Game Day Outfits

YouTube/New England Patriots

Cam Newton's dapper game day attire came under fire from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia, who thinks that the struggling New England Patriots QB shouldn't be drawing unnecessary attention to himself.

The Patriots' record fell to 2-4 with a disastrous 6-36 showing against the 49ers on Sunday. Garcia reacted with a rant about the contrast between Newton's attire and performance in a video that was posted and then deleted by the official 49ers on NBCS Twitter account.

“You go into this game, two touchdowns and four interceptions (on the season)," Garcia said. "You throw, what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half. There is nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself?”

That "yanking" was a reference to the fact that Newton, a former MVP, was benched for backup Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter after managing just nine completions for 95 yards and throwing three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reports.

“I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers: Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can,” Garcia added. "This just goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium, but yet what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy.”

As Bro Bible notes, Newton responded respectfully to Garcia's comments appearance on the Greg Hill show.

"I agree with him and the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that…but that’s another opinionated theory and it’s fair to say," Newton said. "I know I come off to so many different people, so many different ways and that’s fine and he’s exactly right. but I’m not changing the way I dress."

While Newton won't be relinquishing his stylish three-piece suits and designer hats, he's obviously committed to putting his teammates in a position to make plays. When asked what went wrong at the Patriots' latest post-game presser, he took all responsibility for the loss.

"I wasn't good enough. In no way shape or form did I put this team in a position to compete, and that's inexcusable. This is the National Football League, where a lot is put on a quarterback, and I have to deliver. I haven't done that." Watch the full clip above.