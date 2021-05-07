Canelo Alvarez Vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Will There Be a Knockout?

Boxing's biggest star is favored to defeat Saunders on Saturday, but will there be a KO? Go to VersusGame on your phone and vote!

Mexican icon Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is currently boxing's biggest star, so his return to the ring on Saturday, May 8 in a Super Middleweight title unification against the unbeaten Billy Joe Saunders is massive news for fight fans.

WBA/WBC/The Ring Magazine world champion Alvarez seeks to further unify the 168-pound division versus WBO Super Middleweight champ Saunders Saturday (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where an estimated crowd of 70,000 will be on hand for the most significant boxing match of 2021 yet.

Right now, the odds heavily favor Alvarez to win. According to DAZN News, BetMGM has Alvarez installed as a massive favorite — as of May 5, he came in at -700, meaning you'd need to bet $700 to win $100. Meanwhile, Saunders is a +450, meaning if you plunk down $100, you will win $450.

Alvarez, 30, (55-1-2) is already a pound-for-pound great who has beaten former world champions like Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto and Sergei Kovalev. His sole loss was a defensive shutout by master boxer Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, when Canelo was a 23-year-old rising star.

Saunders, 31, (30-0) has never been beaten in a professional bout, and some boxing insiders predict the British southpaw could give Alvarez some unexpected problems, as the Mexican slugger hasn't always excelled against lefties in the past.

But the big question is, will there be a knockout of either boxer in the fight? Both the heavy-handed Alvarez and, to a lesser degree, Saunders have stopped opponents cold in the past.

