UFC 262: How Will Charles Oliveira Vs. Michael Chandler Lightweight Title Fight End?

Undefeated UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement left the lightweight division with a vacant title that's about to be filled by either UFC veteran Charles Oliveira or former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

There's the obvious question of who will be presented with the belt—William Hill Sportsbook lists Oliveira Oliveira (30-8) as a -125 favorite and Chandler (22-5) as a +105 underdog, according to CBS Sports. But how will the headlining bout end? KO? Submission? Or by decision?

There's an array of prop bets on sports gambling site Draft Kings that address this very question.

The safest is Oliveira by submission at +195, with Chandler by KO, TKO or DQ being another favorable wager at +220. Aside from the unlikely event of a tie +6600, betting on a submission by Oliveira +500 or Chandler at +1400 are the two riskiest props with the biggest payouts.

