Watch 11-Year-Old Charlie Woods—Son of Tiger—Sink Birdie Putt, Pump Fist in Viral Video

Charlie Woods utilized his dad Tiger Woods' signature celebratory fist pump after sinking a key putt in a new viral video.

The father-son duo competed at the PNC Championship, a PGA Tour event that allows 20 Major champs to team up with an amateur family member. Upon nailing a 10-footer for birdie on the 10th hole at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, the 11-year-old fist pumped just like the golf great had countless times over his illustrious career.

"Well we've seen a few of those fist pumps on a Sunday in the red and black," the event's commentator said in reference their matching outfits.

Charlie also showcased his off-the-tee skills on the 13th hole, driving for 245 yards before putting a four-footer for an eagle. Ultimately, they finished 10-under-par 62 to place seventh, 5 strokes behind winners Justin Thomas and father Mike Thomas.

"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," Woods per ESPN. "It's memories we'll have for our entire lives. I'm sure that we'll have a lot of banter over the holidays and the years to come."

Watch all of Tiger and Charlie's highlights from their first PNC Championship above.