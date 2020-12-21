Watch 11-Year-Old Charlie Woods—Son of Tiger—Sink Birdie Putt, Pump Fist in Viral Video

Like Father, Like Son.
Author:
Publish date:
Tiger and Charlie Woods Promo

Charlie Woods utilized his dad Tiger Woods' signature celebratory fist pump after sinking a key putt in a new viral video. 

The father-son duo competed at the PNC Championship, a PGA Tour event that allows 20 Major champs to team up with an amateur family member. Upon nailing a 10-footer for birdie on the 10th hole at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, the 11-year-old fist pumped just like the golf great had countless times over his illustrious career. 

"Well we've seen a few of those fist pumps on a Sunday in the red and black," the event's commentator said in reference their matching outfits. 

Charlie also showcased his off-the-tee skills on the 13th hole, driving for 245 yards before putting a four-footer for an eagle. Ultimately, they finished 10-under-par 62 to place seventh, 5 strokes behind winners Justin Thomas and father Mike Thomas.

"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," Woods per ESPN. "It's memories we'll have for our entire lives. I'm sure that we'll have a lot of banter over the holidays and the years to come."

Watch all of Tiger and Charlie's highlights from their first PNC Championship above.

No image description

Modern DeLorean DMC-12 Angel Guerra Promo
Rides

This Updated DeLorean DMC-12 Honors 'Back to the Future' Car's 40th Anniversary

chevy-chase-warner-bros-xmas-vacation
Entertainment

Here Are All the Laws Clark Griswold Broke in 'Christmas Vacation'

Tiger and Charlie Woods Promo
Sports

Watch 11-Year-Old Charlie Woods—Son of Tiger—Sink Birdie Putt, Pump Fist in Viral Video

Screen Shot 2020-12-15 at 4.17.17 PM
Style

eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Rolex Datejust II Steel 18K White Gold Automatic

Holidays Home Bar Game Promo
Food & Drink

How to Expertly Upgrade Your Home Bar for the Holidays

Amanda Black Promo
Style

Meet Amanda Black, the Model Entrepreneur Joining Forces With a New Fashion Brand

Die Hard
Entertainment

'Die Hard' Director John McTiernan Ends Great Christmas Movie Debate

Paulina Gretzky Promo
Sports

Paulina Gretzky Shows Off 'Impressive' Golf Swing

1954 Aston Martin DB2_4 Drophead Coupe Promo
Rides

This Classic Aston Martin Drophead Coupe Could Be Yours