Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From Fighting—Again

UFC 250 was supposed to be Amanda Nunes's night. She beat challenger Felicia Spencer handily in their match Saturday at the Las Vegas UFC facility and made history, becoming the first fighter to ever defend a pair of championships while holding titles in two weight classes. Then Conor McGregor decided it was time to stir things up by retiring—for a third time.

"Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting," McGregor tweeted just before 1 a.m. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!" He also posted a photo of him hugging his mother after he'd won a title belt and followed up with "Pick the home of your dreams Mags(,) I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours."

Mags is his mother Margaret's nickname.

So even as he announced once again that he was done with MMA, McGregor maintained diva status by stealing Nunes's spotlight.

McGregor's announcement was greeted with pure skepticism from many fans.

As the New York Post reports:

...It’s now the third time in four years the former two-division champion has announced his retirement. He also said he was done with fighting in 2016 and 2019, only to return. McGregor recently hasn’t sounded like a fighter ready to call it quits. On May 28, he posted on Twitter that he would accept a fight with Anderson Silva, another UFC legend. According to ESPN, this summer McGregor was once tied to a potential fight with current top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, and there also had been speculation of a trilogy bout, tiebreaker bout against Nate Diaz.

It's possible this is simply a McGregor tactic to get something he wants from the UFC. If he's trying to twist Dana White's arm, though, he may be out of luck.

Following UFC 250, White said that no one "is pressuring anybody to fight,"

"And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire," White continued, "you know my feelings about retirement—you should absolutely do it."

"And I love Conor," White continued, saying that of the few "people that have made this really fun for me," McGregor is "one of them."

As for the actual champion of the night, Amanda Nunes now owns the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions. There have been two-division champs before, but Nunes is the only one to defend both.

She was clear on her accomplishment after the match, saying "no one else ever did that before."

Nunes went on to say, "It's amazing. I knew something big was going to happen in my life. Sometimes you’re surprised by how big it is."

If McGregor is really done, he's walking out on top. He flattened Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC 205 lightweight belt at UFC 205 in 2016, and that's when he became the UFC's first double weight class title holder.

Whatever he's up to, even if he is finally truly done with the Octagon, there's little doubt we'll be seeing Conor McGregor again.