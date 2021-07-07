Conor McGregor's Money-Making Impact on Las Vegas Explained in ESPN Video

"It's Super Bowl weekend every time Conor McGregor comes to Las Vegas.”
Conor McGregor made a monetary killing in 2020 and 2021 to become the world's highest-paid athlete, but his dominant drawing power has also proved to be extremely lucrative for Las Vegas businesses. 

Ahead of McGregor’s third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, UFC boss Dana White posted a preview of an ESPN documentary in which the economic boom on Sin City is detailed by several local business representatives. 

Joe Yalda, VP of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino, says that the hotel's suite rates climb up to $6,000 per night during McGregor fights. And to book one, guests need a credit line north of $250,000 and/or an A-list celebrity status. 

Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Circa Resorts, says, "When there's a McGregor crowd in town, you can sell as many shots and beers at 4 a.m. as you can at 4 p.m."

Fletch Brunelle, VP of Marketing and Sales for the Las Vegas Convention & Visitor's Authority, adds that the Federal Aviation Administration issues special notices telling flyers and pilots to expect delays during a McGregor fight week, as Hypebeast notes.

But perhaps the most impressive economic statistic comes from professional sports bettor Gianni "The Greek" Karalis, who explains that McGregor's highest-grossing fight gate beat those of the city's blockbuster boxing matches, including Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana, Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, and Oscar De La Hoya vs. Manny Pacquiao. 

"It's Super Bowl weekend every time Conor McGregor comes to Las Vegas," adds Nick Palazzolo, Director of Player Development for Caesars Entertainment. "Everyone wants to see it, everyone wants to be a apart of it. When he's here, this is the place to be."

