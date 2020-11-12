Fiancée of World Series MVP Corey Seager Wears Swimsuit Decorated With His Face

The championship-winning L.A. Dodger and his longtime girlfriend are about to tie the knot.
Corey Seager Madisyn Van Ham Split Promo

Madisyn Van Ham showed support for fiancée and 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager with a custom swimsuit that's truly one of a kind. 

The bride-to-be flaunted a backless blue one-piece adorned the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop's grinning mug(s) in her latest Instagram post. She even tagged Seager's handle on her rear end. 

The loving vibes continued in the caption, where Van Ham proclaimed to send "all" of the heart-eyed emojis to her future husband.

Seager helped the Dodgers secure a Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in late-October, earning his team its first championship since 1988. In addition to being named World Series MVP, the 26-year-old also received the honor from the National League Championship Series, ESPN reports.  

"I’m still struggling to find the words to express just how proud of you I am!" Van Ham captioned a photo of herself and Seager posing on-field with his MVP trophy. "You’re a WORLD. FREAKING. CHAMP."

As for off-the-field plans, the pair are set to get hitched in weeks, and Van Ham is counting down the days on social media.

"ONE MONTH til Hazels parents tie the knot," she wrote below a "family" portrait including their dog, Hazel. 

Big congrats to one of baseball's most winning couples.

