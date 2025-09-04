‘Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford’—Watch Netflix Series Trailer For Sept. 13 Superfight

Two of boxing’s biggest stars battle for glory in what’s being called a “once in a lifetime” fight.

(Netflix)

The biggest fight of the year is just days away as Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undefeated light middleweight champion and former undisputed welterweight champ Terence Crawford on September 13. The megabout between two of boxing’s pound-for-pound greats will be broadcast live on Netflix, which previously dropped this 90-second trailer to hype the clash at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas.

Alvarez, 35, has a record of 63-2-2 across his legendary career, with his only losses coming via decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013 and when he moved up in weight to challenge undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in 2022. Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles in 2021, and returned to undisputed status in May after defeating William Scull to reclaim the IBF belt.

However, Crawford is the most dangerous boxer Alvarez has faced in years. In 41 fights, the 37-year-old master pugilist is undefeated with 31 knockouts. He’ll be fighting for the first time since beating Israil Madrimov in August 2024 in his move up to light middleweight. While Canelo is currently the betting favorite, many boxing commentators are predicting that Crawford’s elite skill set could earn him an upset victory even though he’s coming up two weight classes to take on an all-time great.

Before Álvarez and Crawford step into the ring for their historic September 13 clash, Netflix premieres Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford on September 4. The all-access documentary series “isn’t just about sparring sessions—it’s the blood, sweat, and tears that set the stage for boxing’s fight of a generation,” says the streaming giant. Watch the series trailer below.

When does Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford premiere on Netflix?

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford premieres on September 4.

Who narrates Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford?

Narrated in English by actor Josh Brolin and in Spanish by actor Diego Luna, the series follows Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford as they train, reflect, and prepare for their historic September 13 showdown.

Why the September 13 fight matters:

With Canelo “cementing his place as a global superstar and Crawford climbing pound-for-pound lists with clinical precision, their collision represents a once-in-a-generation matchup.”

How to watch Canelo vs. Crawford live on Netflix:

To stream Canelo vs. Crawford, log in to Netflix on September 13 and select the fight from the homepage. You can also set a reminder ahead of time to get notified when the broadcast begins.