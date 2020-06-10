Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially First Soccer Player To Bank $1 Billion

Ronaldo is reportedly the first active team sports athlete to hit the billion-dollar landmark.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already the most-followed athlete on social media with about 200 million Instagram followers, has reached an even more impressive milestone.

Forbes reports that Ronaldo hit the $1 billion career earnings mark by making a reported $105 million in the last year. Which means the Portuguese star joins Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather as only the third "active athlete" to reach that landmark, even though Mayweather technically retired from boxing in 2017.

Ronaldo’s $105 million annual earnings vaulted him to number four on Forbes’ 2020 Celebrity 100 list, just ahead of longtime soccer rival Lionel Messi, who earned $104 million. Roger Federer (third, $106.3 million), Kanye West (second, $170 million), and Kylie Jenner (first, $590 million) comprised the rest of the Forbes top five.

Ronaldo also becomes the first active athlete to hit the milestone by playing in a team sport. He has played 17 seasons as a professional soccer player so far, and his current Juventus deal is set to expire in 2022.

The Juventus forward reached $1 billion even after taking a pay cut in order to help his club financially during the coronavirus pandemic, High Snobiety points out.

