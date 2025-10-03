F1 Driver Pierre Gasly Revs Up Signature Tourbillon Watch For H. Moser & Cie.

H. Moser’s Streamliner Tourbillon Pierre Gasly aims to meld race-day performance and personal style in one high-end timepiece.

(H. Moser)

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. officially unveiled the Streamliner Tourbillon Pierre Gasly at the Singapore Grand Prix, a timepiece designed in collaboration with the celebrated Formula 1 driver. The watch, a blend of high-end horology and contemporary sporting style, is described by the company as capturing the driver’s vision and aesthetic.

The project was “deeply personal” for Gasly, a French driver who competes in F1 for Alipine. He aided in the design from choosing textures and signing off on the watch’s refined appearance to positioning the tourbillon as its central mechanism. “More than lending his name, he shaped every detail of this watch, meticulously selecting textures, defining its pared-back elegance, and ensuring the tourbillon would serve as its heart,” according to H. Moser. “The result is a timepiece that feels like an extension of Pierre himself: bold, refined, and unmistakably unique.”

(H. Moser)

Gasly went with a rich chocolate fumé dial, reflecting his preference for understated tones. This is contrasted with the strong, contemporary presence of the 5N red gold Streamliner case. On the bracelet version, a discreet ruby is set at the ten o’clock position on the bracelet, a subtle reference to Gasly’s racing number.

(H. Moser)

The Streamliner Tourbillon Pierre Gasly is available in two limited editions: A sport-chic edition on a chocolate rubber strap, limited to 100 pieces, is priced at $98,500. A collector’s edition on a red gold bracelet with the ruby detail, limited to 10 pieces, is priced at $148,500. The 10 future owners of the full gold version will receive a helmet replica and can participate in a yet-to-be-determined activity with Gasly in 2026.

