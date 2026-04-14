F1 Races In Imax: How To Get Tickets To Watch The Miami Grand Prix

Tickets for the first ever Imax screening of an F1 race on sale now.

(Martin KEEP/AFP via Getty Images)

If location or cost preclude you from catching an F1 Grand Prix live, then immersive Imax screenings for races in Miami, Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, and Austin promise to be the next best way to watch the world’s premier motorsport.

Earlier this year, Imax announced a collaboration with Apple TV—which secured exclusive U.S. streaming and broadcast rights to Formula 1 for five years for a reported $750 million in 2025—to screen races live in at least 50 of the hi-fi theaters this year.

“F1 is a rapidly growing force in sports and culture in the US, and by bringing F1 on Apple TV live to IMAX theaters nationwide, we’re delivering the energy and excitement to even more screens in a truly immersive way,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “We’re excited to collaborate with IMAX to expand access to F1 on Apple TV and give fans across the U.S. a powerful new way to experience the speed and spectacle that the sport delivers.”

The first-of-its-kind partnership comes on the heels of F1: The Movie‘s unprecedented success, which became the top-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career following its global debut in June 2025. It returned to Imax for a second run of showings in August 2025 and a third in January 2026, bringing its ultimate gross to $644 million.

“Apple TV and [director] Joe Kosinski’s brilliant F1 : The Movie proved beyond a doubt that the speed, precision, and artistry of Formula 1 translate beautifully to the IMAX Experience, and we are very excited to further our collaboration with Apple and offer fans more of what resonated so deeply with that film by presenting live F1 races to them in IMAX,” added Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer at IMAX. “As we continue to expand our global content portfolio with awe-inspiring experiences, we look forward to working with Apple to amplify its live coverage of Formula 1 and give fans in the U.S. an all-new way to experience this fast-growing sport.”

The following Formula 1 Grands Prix will be screened live in Imax:

Miami Grand Prix – May 3, 2026

– May 3, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix – June 7, 2026

– June 7, 2026 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) – July 5, 2026

– July 5, 2026 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) – September 6, 2026

– September 6, 2026 United States Grand Prix (Austin) – October 25, 2026

While a comprehensive list of participating theaters hasn’t yet been announced, tickets for the Miami Grand Prix viewings are available to purchase now through Imax for $30. The 150-minute broadcast, which begins Sunday, May 3 at 3:45 p.m. ET, includes 15 minutes of pre-show action, the full race, and the podium celebration. Tap here to find a theater near you or sign up to be notified when tickets for other races go on sale, and see the remaining F1 race schedule for 2026 below:

2026 Formula 1 Remaining Race Schedule

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina, UAE) – December 6

Miami Grand Prix (Miami, USA) – May 3

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal, Canada) – May 24

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo, Monaco) – June 7

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona, Spain) – June 14

Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg, Austria) – June 28

British Grand Prix (Silverstone, Great Britain) – July 5

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) – July 19

Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest, Hungary) – July 26

Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort, Netherlands) – August 23

Italian Grand Prix (Monza, Italy) – September 6

Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid, Spain) – September 13

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku, Azerbaijan) – September 26

Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay, Singapore) – October 11

United States Grand Prix (Austin, USA) – October 25

Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City, Mexico) – November 1

São Paulo Grand Prix (São Paulo, Brazil) – November 8

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas, USA) – November 21

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail, Qatar) – November 29