Scantily-Clad Fan in Cryptocurrency Swimsuit Interrupts Euro 2020 Soccer Game

Anatoly Maltsev/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

As cryptocurrency becomes more and more mainstream and people attempt to promote new coins, it's getting kind of crazy. Like this: a young woman in a swimsuit bearing the name of "WTF Coin" managed to pause the Belgium-Finland Euro 2020 soccer match earlier this week.

Below the "WTF Coin" legend on her getup was the website URL for the new digital currency, yoursafe.wtf.

With a surprisingly relaxed look on her face, the woman climbed a gate then strolled onto the pitch. She kept going till security stepped in and hustled her out.

Pitch (or field) invaders are nothing new to just about any major sport and there was another one that same day during a match between Denmark and Russia.

The unnamed WTF Coin model was notable because her appearance marked a moment in the continuing expansion of cryptocurrencies trying to compete with Bitcoin and Dogecoin — it made it clear to anyone paying even a little attention to the cryptosphere that new coins are getting aggressive.

The mission statement from the WTF Coin crew's website is something else:

There is nothing stronger, than our idea and it’s time has come brah! Coronavirus will bring a zombie apocalypse soon! You’ve got an unique chance to escape of that shit with legendary WTF coin and it’s hodlers and traders.



Lets do it brah! COVID-19 is not just a virus, it’s an evil’s plan that will make you a zombie. Let’s stop that shit and save your ass with WTF brah.



OUR MISSION is to build a legendary community that will buy its own WTF Island with blackjack and whores to escape from zombie apocalypse. Are you in brah?

Clear on that, "brah?" If not, perhaps this, from the site's "Token" section, will help. WTF "is a worldwide super volatile [meme] token on which you will make your fortune and become a real legend. Enjoy and let’s do the real big things!"

What did the WTF Coin get for all the trouble? DexTools, a site that analyzes crypto asset trading in real-time, showed the currency did indeed spike after the model (or site owner's girlfriend or whatever) was pulled off the field, only to drop again.

The day following the stunt was bad for most cryptocurrency holders, as everything from Bitcoin ($BTC) to up-and-coming memer Dogecoin ($DOGE) appeared to go into a free fall, losing over $1 trillion in collective value before showing signs of recovering early Wednesday.

Take it from us: Next time, have her wear an even smaller, two-piece bikini and just temporary tattoo the coin name and URL on her belly. Everyone loves crypto, tattoos, and tiny bikinis.

As for the actual match between Belgium and Finland — Belgium was victorious, 2-0.